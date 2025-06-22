Hopefully this forum can now move on...

WillyWarminski
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2024
- Messages
- 897
- Reaction score
- 1,517
The UFC entertainment aspect has eroded considerably. The "stars" depleted.
The GOAT lhw and disliked champ has gone.
This forum will implode with little to talk about.
Why not use this chance to start bigging up the fighters and one another?
The GOAT lhw and disliked champ has gone.
This forum will implode with little to talk about.
Why not use this chance to start bigging up the fighters and one another?