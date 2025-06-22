Hopefully this forum can now move on...

The UFC entertainment aspect has eroded considerably. The "stars" depleted.
The GOAT lhw and disliked champ has gone.

This forum will implode with little to talk about.

Why not use this chance to start bigging up the fighters and one another?
 
There’s lots to talk about if you’re a true mma fan. What about the new up and coming guys who could fight for a title soon like the fighting nerds team? All talented fun dudes to watch. Or what about the exciting welterweight division and how deep it is right now? How about the lightweight’s and all the fun match ups there? There’s a lot to talk about and those are just things off the top of my head. No there aren’t any huge superstars like Rhonda or Conor or Jones but frankly I don’t care about that kind of shit. Give me the substance of mma, I’m a sucker for it.
 
