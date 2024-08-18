Hooker should get the decision Win

This is beyond me.

I don´t think there has been any significiant change with the judges tonight
 
deserved the w.. huge win for hooker, thought that dude was headed for bellator at one point
 
Black9 said:
Well Deserved!

Damage was by far Dan Hooker and he almost finished Gamrot in the 1st.
No it wasnt, his face was a mess, decision didnt surprised me tho, but damage alone he got the worst part.
 
taugrim said:
I was expecting a split decision, but the scorecards surprised me.

I thought Gamrot won R1, but Hooker won R2 and R3 by denying the takedowns and landing the much cleaner, harder strikes.
I actually gave rounds 1 and 3 to Dan.
 
