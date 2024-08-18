Hooker should get the decision Win

Th3 Gr38 1
Sniffing crotch and failing at takedowns shouldn't be rewarded. Hooker clearly won on the feet
what the fuck did you watch? Your boy got smoked on the feet too!
wait huh is that supposed to be funny?
One of the biggest robberies ive seen in a while! 3-0 Gamrot
One of the biggest robberies ive seen in a while! 3-0 Gamrot
No it wasnt, his face was a mess, decision didnt surprised me tho, but damage alone he got the worst part.
Damage was by far Dan Hooker and he almost finished Gamrot in the 1st.
are you blind?... dan hooker face is a mess
Damage was by far Dan Hooker and he almost finished Gamrot in the 1st.
I was expecting a split decision, but the scorecards surprised me.
I thought Gamrot won R1, but Hooker won R2 and R3 by denying the takedowns and landing the much cleaner, harder strikes.