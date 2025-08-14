GoodBadHBK
In one corner you have Robin Williams who grew up and forgot how to fly. In the other corner you have Johnny Depp, looking for his ship while getting drunk.
Which pirate movie do you like more?
My pick: i think both movies are great but prefer Hook because of Robin Williams plus theres Dustin Hoffman & Julia Roberts and to me that meansome 3some is better than Depp, Bloom, and Knightley.
