Movies Hook vs Pirates of the Caribbean

  • Hook (1991)

  • Pirates of the Caribbean The Cure of The Black Pearl (2003)

GoodBadHBK

In one corner you have Robin Williams who grew up and forgot how to fly. In the other corner you have Johnny Depp, looking for his ship while getting drunk.

Which pirate movie do you like more?







My pick: i think both movies are great but prefer Hook because of Robin Williams plus theres Dustin Hoffman & Julia Roberts and to me that meansome 3some is better than Depp, Bloom, and Knightley.
 
Hook, because it was a great movie in my childhood.
I never cared for Sparrow & the whole saga.
 
I saw Hook in the movie theater way back in the day.
We were excited because it a little skateboarding in it.
 
didn't really like either but at least one of them has Robin Williams

Never made it through a pirates movie
 
