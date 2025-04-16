PBAC
Temu and Wish gonna bust the USA up dawgff the country
Hongkong is a major postal hub so it does pretty much lock off the company. China is using its strenght as THE major producer as opposed to the USA being THE major buyer.
Hong Kong’s postal service will stop handling packages coming from or going to the United States, in the latest retaliatory move amid an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing.
In a statement published Wednesday announcing the decision, the government of Hong Kong cited US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to eliminate the so-called de minimis exception for items posted from the city to the US. The exemption applied to international shipments worth $800 or less entering the US.
“The US is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively,” the government said in the statement. “The public in Hong Kong should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US’s unreasonable and bullying acts.”
The government said the postal service, Hongkong Post, will stop accepting packages transported by sea with immediate effect and stop taking airborne packages starting from April 27. Other postal items containing only documents, for example letters, will not be affected.
https://edition.cnn.com/2025/04/15/business/hong-kong-suspends-postal-service-to-us-intl-hnk/index.html
