International Hong Kong suspends postal service to the US

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
6,007
Reaction score
5,504
Temu and Wish gonna bust the USA up dawgff the country

Hongkong is a major postal hub so it does pretty much lock off the company. China is using its strenght as THE major producer as opposed to the USA being THE major buyer.


Hong Kong’s postal service will stop handling packages coming from or going to the United States, in the latest retaliatory move amid an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing.

In a statement published Wednesday announcing the decision, the government of Hong Kong cited US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to eliminate the so-called de minimis exception for items posted from the city to the US. The exemption applied to international shipments worth $800 or less entering the US.

“The US is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively,” the government said in the statement. “The public in Hong Kong should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US’s unreasonable and bullying acts.”

The government said the postal service, Hongkong Post, will stop accepting packages transported by sea with immediate effect and stop taking airborne packages starting from April 27. Other postal items containing only documents, for example letters, will not be affected.
 
PBAC said:
TEMU can give him 50 off on a purchase of up to 25
Click to expand...

Sounds like winning.

woo-hoo-ice-hockey.gif
 
How the fuck are we supposed to get fentanyl now if these countries stop mailing it to us?
 
nhbbear said:
How the fuck are we supposed to get fentanyl now if these countries stop mailing it to us?
Click to expand...
Shipping containers, dawg. If you think ANYTHING is going to stop the flow of fentanyl to the U.S. you are naive. It's cheap af to make, so seizures don't really hurt these syndicates.
 
Crazy Source said:
Shipping containers, dawg. If you think ANYTHING is going to stop the flow of fentanyl to the U.S. you are naive. It's cheap af to make, so seizures don't really hurt these syndicates.
Click to expand...

Joke, buddy. It was a joke. I had a friend that died of an overdose after receiving a package from there
 
nhbbear said:
Joke, buddy. It was a joke. I had a friend that died of an overdose after receiving a package from there
Click to expand...
Oh, I know, just wanted to highlight that we aren't going to be able to stop it.
 
I'm sure they will get it worked out for your Temu christmas shopping.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WokeWarrior
Economy USPS temporarily suspends accepting packages from China and Hong Kong
Replies
5
Views
223
Sinister
Sinister
LeonardoBjj
International 45 pro-democracy activists get jail time in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case
Replies
0
Views
123
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,654
Messages
57,176,527
Members
175,564
Latest member
dash66chief

Share this page

Back
Top