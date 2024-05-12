Honey bees or butterflies?

T-800
@purple
Dec 25, 2023
Hello friends! I thought of making the most light-hearted thread I could! Thanks for joining me all y'all good folk!

I was wondering whether you like bees or butterflies more? Bees are crucial to the environment but I just think butterflies are so beautiful!

I would have to go with honey bees though. They make such yummy yummy Honey!

If anyone has a different insect they love I would indeed like to hear about that also! Thanks guys!
 
Funny you should post this because I just snapped a pic of this fellow outside my house. Anyway, butterflies are awesome but bees are more impressive I think. They live longer and can defend themselves.IMG_2287.jpeg
 
Dragonflies.

Love walking past one of the local rivers and see them darting around.
 
bumble bees

2d705beafcf6eaee84311c6fcfe9c053.jpg
 
Well, butterflies ain’t tryna sting my ass so I’ll roll with them here
 
