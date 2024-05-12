Honey bees or butterflies?

666
T-800
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,548
- Reaction score
- 2,521
Hello friends! I thought of making the most light-hearted thread I could! Thanks for joining me all y'all good folk!
I was wondering whether you like bees or butterflies more? Bees are crucial to the environment but I just think butterflies are so beautiful!
I would have to go with honey bees though. They make such yummy yummy Honey!
If anyone has a different insect they love I would indeed like to hear about that also! Thanks guys!
