SO as some of you may have guessed there are some specific reasons I made this thread.



There's a situation going on at work- and I am finding out some of my co workers are being less than honest. I won't go too deep into it, but I've been campaigning for a change of our internal procedures on the production floor for a very long time and some people are against it. I've gotten long winded explanations as to why they think drastic measures are unnecessary, how we need to take things one small step at a time, but I always smelled BS from the start.



Turns out the small changes we implemented aren't nearly enough to fix the problem (shocker). I actually got blasted by my boss about 3 weeks ago because he felt I wasn't doing enough to fix the problem (BS and I stood my ground on that). I do have some level of respect for my colleagues in management as I do see they have a level of expertise in their respective fields. However when it comes to making changes in internal procedures (that ultimately would benefit all of us) there's always push back. I do meet with some of my colleagues individually to try to work things out ourselves before we are asked to provide a status report at our weekly staff meeting, and it was revealed to me during one of those encounters that the change I was suggesting would cause a lot of confusion on the production floor because some of the people working down there are not capable of following instructions.



I've kept that to myself for a long time. When we presented a status report last week, we went through it quickly and we didn't get into my recommendations because there was some acknowledgement of some of our issues. I thought ok at least we are getting somewhere. Today we had another meeting and my colleague spoke about how he found the source of the problem. He went into detail about his findings, and I let him finish, knowing full and well he wasn't telling the whole story. Right before we were about to segue into the next topic I mentioned that while my colleague's findings have some merit, they are not the sole cause of the issue. At that point I went into detail about what is happening and what is not happening, and I provided some hard evidence to back my claim up. The VP hosting the meeting (my boss) was super frustrated after seeing the evidence, and rightfully so! We all agreed that extra measures need to be taken to solve the problem.



You would think that after making a stand, clearing the air, and proving my point I would feel much better about the situation, right? Wrong. I walked away from that situation feeling that while I can have some level of respect for these colleagues in question, I cannot fully trust them. The whole situation makes me feel like shit tbh.