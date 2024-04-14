Honestly, the ko shot looked weird, Pereira did not even really land, it was only a glancing shot.

And yet Hill was dropped like a sack of potato. Maybe Hill weight cut affected him
 
That punch was so fast, and the placement was perfect. That's it.

It's the sharp shots, not the clubbing ones that are just effective
 
People will see a 220 lbs Man land an amazing punch and will be surprised it didn't look like Looney Tunes.
 
Hill looked a bit bloated to me. It's weird if he's having problems cutting weight because to me he looked like a middleweight who put on a few pounds to make 205.
 
It looks like it barely touched because it was fast but in slow motion you can see that it landed.

giphy-downsized-large.gif
 
