Honestly man, I dont know how you people are able to work full time and also train full time.

Do you all have cozy office jobs or something? Or perhaps you're some kind of computer programmer?



I'm a janitor who works six days a week. I'm aiming to become a bricklayer in two years. Janitorial duties are not that rigorous, but still. I often miss training sessions because of how exhausted I get from work.



I don't know how you people do it. Is it perhaps the age? I'm already 32.