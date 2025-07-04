Honestly Dana should just book Topuria vs Arman for the October card (True rivalry)

They have been beefing back and forth but not only that there is even more tension between them on sporting terms each guy feels his better then the other guy.



And there is only one way to find out by booking the fight or they could be on the Dricus-Khamzat fight as Topuria didn´t take any damage if not give them the october PPV slot.



As for Paddy he should have never been inside the octagon it was a mistake or an error on behalf of Joe Rogan and honestly he is not ready he is one fight away from a title fight and besides the dude is walking around weighing 100+ kilos nobody is gonna WAIT for him to make weight he can´t be on UFC 319 because he can´t make weight within a month and don´t even think he can make weight until December which means he can´t make weight in October either which is why he needs to stop walking around past 100+ kilos post fights



Arman and Ilia needs to settle their differences come OCTOBER