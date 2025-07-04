Honestly Dana should just book Topuria vs Arman for the October card (True rivalry)

octagonation

octagonation

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,655
Reaction score
2,534
They have been beefing back and forth but not only that there is even more tension between them on sporting terms each guy feels his better then the other guy.

And there is only one way to find out by booking the fight or they could be on the Dricus-Khamzat fight as Topuria didn´t take any damage if not give them the october PPV slot.

As for Paddy he should have never been inside the octagon it was a mistake or an error on behalf of Joe Rogan and honestly he is not ready he is one fight away from a title fight and besides the dude is walking around weighing 100+ kilos nobody is gonna WAIT for him to make weight he can´t be on UFC 319 because he can´t make weight within a month and don´t even think he can make weight until December which means he can´t make weight in October either which is why he needs to stop walking around past 100+ kilos post fights

Arman and Ilia needs to settle their differences come OCTOBER
 
Last edited:
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Nope... Topuria vs Paddy at MSG is going to be their big card this year.
Click to expand...

MSG that is in november right? Can paddy even make weight in November that is questionable.

You also have to consider the fact that it does nothing for Topuria slaying Paddy absolute nothing for his career. Also Paddy has not fought anyone but old fighters and cans
 
Last edited:
ComeChooDaddy said:
Islam will always dodge until he retires
Click to expand...

If Islam wins his next fight and Topuria wins his next fight and the UFC fails to make that fight.. Dana and Hunter should just hand in their badges and retire.

That is possibly the biggest UFC fight of all times
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Nope... Topuria vs Paddy at MSG is going to be their big card this year.
Click to expand...

That’d be a huge fight, and the UFC would be smart to strike while the iron is hot with Ilia’s buzz. Ilia wants to fight Paddy, not necessarily because he’s easier than Arman, but because he knows Paddy has a much bigger crossover name.

Paddy has actually cooled down a bit, people may remember a couple of years ago, I believe he was one of the top UFC athletes in terms of promotional deals and revenue, had a notable deal with Barstool Sports.
 
What? What rivalry. This shit is one sided. Armen lost to Charles then missed weight and broke his back trying to impress Nina drama.

Illia has been on a tear taking on all comers, destroying legends like Max and Volk. Undefeated dominant record. Stop ✋
 
octagonation said:
MSG that is in november right? Can paddy even make weight in November that is questionable.

You also have to consider the fact that it does nothing for Topuria slaying Paddy absolute nothing for his career. Also Paddy has not fought anyone but old fighters and cans
Click to expand...
Paddy is more reliable in making weight than Arman will ever be, why do people try this narrative? as far as I am aware, Paddy has never been unprofessional and missed weight in the UFC or in his professional career at all?
 
ComeChooDaddy said:
Islam will always dodge until he retires
Click to expand...
why do people say Islam dodged by moving up in weight for a title while vacating exactly like Illia did. Like Illia is a hero for doing it but Islam is a ducker? If Islam is dodging/ducking, so is Illia, dude had a clear contender in Movsar
 
Dana won't give in when it comes to giving Arman the next title shot. He secretly wants Paddy to fight Ilia next. He claims he had no clue about inviting Paddy into the cage to confront Ilia after 317, but I call BS. Dana just doesn't want the questions & backlash of why he's skipping over guys like Arman & Gaethje when they deserve a title shot more than Paddy.
 
Paddy is a waste of time and a fight … can’t believe how many casuals want the paddy fight

Arman or Islam at least are threats … paddy is zero threat and hasn’t earned it …
 
ZCrz said:
What? What rivalry. This shit is one sided. Armen lost to Charles then missed weight and broke his back trying to impress Nina drama.

Illia has been on a tear taking on all comers, destroying legends like Max and Volk. Undefeated dominant record. Stop ✋
Click to expand...

They genuinely seem to dislike each other, it's a classic boxer vs wrestler matchup, and then there's the Georgia vs Armenia aspect.

In any case, the matchup is infinitely better than Ilia vs Paddy
 
octagonation said:
MSG that is in november right? Can paddy even make weight in November that is questionable.

You also have to consider the fact that it does nothing for Topuria slaying Paddy absolute nothing for his career. Also Paddy has not fought anyone but old fighters and cans
Click to expand...
Pimblett is more popular and more famous. So yeah, it does do something for Topuria's career. That's why people fight famous people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fortheo
Media Arman interveiew with DC
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
spinitch
S
R
Too much hype for Islam vs Topuria not too happen
Replies
7
Views
364
CrimsonFan
CrimsonFan
fries in the bag
Ankalaev vs Pereira II likely for UFC 321 (October in Abu Dhabi)
Replies
8
Views
331
Fahcough
Fahcough
octagonation
Media Ilia Topuria actully called out Arman Tsarukyan in his post-fight Interview but Joe Rogan kinda forced Paddy into the conversation
2
Replies
26
Views
477
wolffanghameha
W

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,286
Messages
57,521,045
Members
175,736
Latest member
MairaJordo

Share this page

Back
Top