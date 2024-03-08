wlu.29
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 2, 2016
- Messages
- 11,732
- Reaction score
- 5,307
Herd the homeless into these publicly owned lands, repurpose them as shelters/encampment.
This plan would only use city owned golf courses, and does not infringe upon privately owned golf courses.
Most city run courses don't make any money, they could be contained in a section of land not interfering with the public.
If you want to play golf, go to a course elsewhere not a city owned course.
This plan would only use city owned golf courses, and does not infringe upon privately owned golf courses.
Most city run courses don't make any money, they could be contained in a section of land not interfering with the public.
If you want to play golf, go to a course elsewhere not a city owned course.