Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem Loses Security Badge, Passport, Keys and $3,000 While Dining at Restaurant

www.bbc.co.uk

Kristi Noem's bag with $3,000 stolen from DC restaurant

Noem withdrew the money to pay for dinner and Easter activities with her family, DHS said.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem had her handbag - with $3,000 (£2,260) in cash inside - stolen from her while dining at a Washington, DC, restaurant.
Noem confirmed during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday morning that she fell victim to the theft, saying the matter had not been "resolved yet".
Her bag contained several personal items in addition to the cash, including her driver's license, passport and DHS access badge, law enforcement sources told BBC's US partner CBS News.
The former South Dakota governor was eating at the popular Capital Burger restaurant with her purse sitting by her feet underneath her seat, CBS reported.
The Secret Service has launched an investigation into the theft.
"Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," a DHS spokesperson told the BBC.
Noem receives Secret Service protection like other cabinet officials, and security members were with her at the restaurant at the time of the incident, law enforcement sources told CBS.

---

{<jordan}

The ineptitude just doesn't stop!

On a serious note, it's gross misconduct over here for low level civil servants to lose their access cards.

Will she have to prove there was nothing she could do to prevent the theft, or does she get a special "pass" lol
 
Why does she have 3k in cash on her? Either she pays cash for her plastic surgeries or she was out with her side piece and does not want the dinner to show up on her credit card bill so her husband sees it.
 
They go into full detail about it lol

"Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,"

Hahaha, they must have thought that looked particularly bad! I'm more concerned that even with security staff, someone still steals it from under her feet. I'm kinda paranoid about my shit though, if I were a woman I'd be wrapping the handbag strap round my ankle or something. If it had real important stuff in it, no way it leaves my side even if I'm relaxing.
 
Tbf it is DC

You’re either getting robbed or murdered
 
Siver! said:
They go into full detail about it lol

"Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,"

Hahaha, they must have thought that looked particularly bad! I'm more concerned that even with security staff, someone still steals it from under her feet. I'm kinda paranoid about my shit though, if I were a woman I'd be wrapping the handbag strap round my ankle or something. If it had real important stuff in it, no way it leaves my side even if I'm relaxing.
So where she was eating only takes cash. Was she scoring blow off Don Jr. Is she paying her bookie? Did she go heavy on the Lakers game 1.
The 3k in cash is making my Spidey senses tingle.
 
Lol at "loses" like she left it somewhere or can't remember where she put it. She got robbed, but let's pretend DC being a crime ridden shithole is her fault anyway. Derp.
 
Yeah, it sounds like she did leave it somewhere actually. Or did you actually think she got mugged with a secret service detail?

Now maybe someone came and picked it up after she left it but no one snatched her purse while she had it in her possession.
 
At least she's doing her part to prevent a cashless society by using cash for purchases. True patriot
 
You can certainly trust this administration not to do stupid shit.

Aptitude at every turn, that's them.
 
I think she's a moron but I don't think it's weird to have cash. It's a bit weird you all focus on that
 
Anyone blaming anyone except the Secret Service is off the mark here and likely just another Left Cult 🤡 .

How on Earth did they allow some idiot with a mask to snatch her bag and take off? They've already made statements of the embarrassment and how they will catch the guy.
 
Osculater said:
Not if you are more than off white <Y2JSmirk>
Funny you should use that Jericho meme

He had his aew title stolen from a longhorn's steakhouse

Something about these Maga folks isn't very smart
 
