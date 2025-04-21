Kristi Noem's bag with $3,000 stolen from DC restaurant Noem withdrew the money to pay for dinner and Easter activities with her family, DHS said.

Noem confirmed during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday morning that she fell victim to the theft, saying the matter had not been "resolved yet".Her bag contained several personal items in addition to the cash, including her driver's license, passport and DHS access badge, law enforcement sources told BBC's US partner CBS News.The former South Dakota governor was eating at the popular Capital Burger restaurant with her purse sitting by her feet underneath her seat, CBS reported.The Secret Service has launched an investigation into the theft."Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," a DHS spokesperson told the BBC.Noem receives Secret Service protection like other cabinet officials, and security members were with her at the restaurant at the time of the incident, law enforcement sources told CBS.---The ineptitude just doesn't stop!On a serious note, it's gross misconduct over here for low level civil servants to lose their access cards.Will she have to prove there was nothing she could do to prevent the theft, or does she get a special "pass" lol