Hey guys, hey.This weekend, I tackled my broken dishwasher.About 4 months ago, it stopped drying the dishes after the rinse cycle leaving me or my wife as that only ones able to clean our dishes.I ordered a part (heating element) offline after self-diagnosing it with all my tools and self-taught abilities.Well, Saturday, I took the fucker out and replaced the heating element, and while I was at it, I leveled the dishwasher.I'll tell you, when I did my test cycle Saturday night, I was nervous. Doubting if I hooked everything up right. I'd never messed with conduits before so I was not sure they were fully on.I ran that cycle and waited what felt like an eternity. I've never really paid attention to my dishwasher cycle so I wasn't sure how long it would take either.I heard the dishwasher finish around 11:30 PM and when I opened the dishwasher door...steam engulfed me like a 1980's Whitesnake videoThat was me catching those splits when the steam erupted.VICTORY!!!!I want to be regaled by stories of home-ownership triumphs!!!!What beasts have you slayed???Discuss.Cliffs: Read every word, you are lucky to have me.