News Home victories...let us rejoice in all our victories of the home!!!!

THE Red Beard

THE Red Beard

FCF Enforcer
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
14,987
Reaction score
32,476
Hey guys, hey.

This weekend, I tackled my broken dishwasher.

About 4 months ago, it stopped drying the dishes after the rinse cycle leaving me or my wife as that only ones able to clean our dishes.

I ordered a part (heating element) offline after self-diagnosing it with all my tools and self-taught abilities.

Well, Saturday, I took the fucker out and replaced the heating element, and while I was at it, I leveled the dishwasher.

I'll tell you, when I did my test cycle Saturday night, I was nervous. Doubting if I hooked everything up right. I'd never messed with conduits before so I was not sure they were fully on.

I ran that cycle and waited what felt like an eternity. I've never really paid attention to my dishwasher cycle so I wasn't sure how long it would take either.

I heard the dishwasher finish around 11:30 PM and when I opened the dishwasher door...steam engulfed me like a 1980's Whitesnake video


images


That was me catching those splits when the steam erupted.

VICTORY!!!!

I want to be regaled by stories of home-ownership triumphs!!!!

What beasts have you slayed???

Discuss.

Cliffs: Read every word, you are lucky to have me.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
Changed the hot water heater last year.


Soon I need to replace my dryer drum glides.
Click to expand...
Plumbing stuff is not my cup of tea. What kind of water heater you go with? I have propane so I don't think I'm qualified to fiddle with it. Blow my house up lmao.
 
THE Red Beard said:
Plumbing stuff is not my cup of tea. What kind of water heater you go with? I have propane so I don't think I'm qualified to fiddle with it. Blow my house up lmao.
Click to expand...
It's a 50 gallon, natural gas fired water heater.

I did a tankless a couple years ago at my place in the UP of Michigan, that work well too.

Plumbing and electrical are much easier for me than working on washing machines, and dryers, etc.

I should note that last spring I had to change the main drive belt on my rider lawn mower. I had to drop the deck, and it was a bit of a challenge.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
It's a 50 gallon, natural gas fired water heater.

I did a tankless a couple years ago at my place in the UP of Michigan, that work well too.

Plumbing and electrical are much easier for me than working on washing machines, and dryers, etc.

I should note that last spring I had to change the main drive belt on my rider lawn mower. I had to drop the deck, and it was a bit of a challenge.
Click to expand...

This is impressive! I fixed my dryer during the peak of Covid when nobody would do house calls and that was tough. Still works three years later though.
 
I love/ hate working on my home. It's from 1930, so it offers me plenty of opportunities to fix stuff.

The last job I tackled was a drainage issue that was leading to flooding in the basement. Considering that the sump was the lowest spot in the basement, I was having a hard time understanding why I was getting water intrusion at a higher point.
I had falsely believed that ground water distribution was planar. Apparently, it can have a gradient. (I watched a few YouTube videos discussing hydrology in dams that explained the phenomenon). This allowed me to understand which side of the house the water source was coming from and made the solution quite easy. I extended one of the gutter leaders out another 10' to get the water draining further from the house. Additionally, I dug the sump a few inches deeper as that was all the bedrock would allow.
I would also add that very few people know how to make a dry well. The drainage rock goes on the outside of the bucket.
 
THE Red Beard said:
@StonedLemur wtf you fix lately????? REGALE US YOU FURRY FUCK!!!!!
Click to expand...
How about this...though I had to have the fuckin plumber (who was cool as fuck) tbh, fix it.
Cost us an arm and a leg.

Its the outside drain pipe that broke which was clay (they don't even make those anymore).

IMG_20231128_103502_01.jpgIMG_20240205_120849_01.jpgIMG_20240205_120854_01.jpgIMG_20240205_120901_01.jpg


That curved pipe is called a "house trap", you have them on every sink in your house...this was outside and 4 inches wide.
The pipes were completely compacted and they said house traps aren't used anymore, so they cleared the unbroken pipes.

Pipes were 120 years old.
 
MusclesMarinara said:
I love/ hate working on my home. It's from 1930, so it offers me plenty of opportunities to fix stuff.

The last job I tackled was a drainage issue that was leading to flooding in the basement. Considering that the sump was the lowest spot in the basement, I was having a hard time understanding why I was getting water intrusion at a higher point.
I had falsely believed that ground water distribution was planar. Apparently, it can have a gradient. (I watched a few YouTube videos discussing hydrology in dams that explained the phenomenon). This allowed me to understand which side of the house the water source was coming from and made the solution quite easy. I extended one of the gutter leaders out another 10' to get the water draining further from the house. Additionally, I dug the sump a few inches deeper as that was all the bedrock would allow.
I would also add that very few people know how to make a dry well. The drainage rock goes on the outside of the bucket.
Click to expand...
This is interesting to me. In my childhood home, I dealt with a similar thing with my Dad. We ended up needing to create a trench that has actually grown into a makeshift stream over time.
 
StonedLemur said:
How about this...though I had to have the fuckin plumber (who was cool as fuck) tbh, fix it.
Cost us an arm and a leg.

Its the outside drain pipe that broke which was clay (they don't even make those anymore).

View attachment 1027923View attachment 1027924View attachment 1027925View attachment 1027926


That curved pipe is called a "house trap", you have them on every sink in your house...this was outside and 4 inches wide.
The pipes were completely compacted and they said house traps aren't used anymore, so they cleared the unbroken pipes.

Pipes were 120 years old.
Click to expand...
Whoa!!!! Is that jizz in the pipes or no?
 
THE Red Beard said:
Whoa!!!! Is that jizz in the pipes or no?
Click to expand...

Its build up over a 120 years.
Plumber said it wasn't from is, but most likely a small hole was through it so that was clogged over our three years here.

It stunk up the whole neighborhood...fuckin awful.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
It's a 50 gallon, natural gas fired water heater.

I did a tankless a couple years ago at my place in the UP of Michigan, that work well too.

Plumbing and electrical are much easier for me than working on washing machines, and dryers, etc.

I should note that last spring I had to change the main drive belt on my rider lawn mower. I had to drop the deck, and it was a bit of a challenge.
Click to expand...
Ever think about getting a tankless hot water heater sir?
 
THE Red Beard said:
Hey guys, hey.

This weekend, I tackled my broken dishwasher.

About 4 months ago, it stopped drying the dishes after the rinse cycle leaving me or my wife as that only ones able to clean our dishes.

I ordered a part (heating element) offline after self-diagnosing it with all my tools and self-taught abilities.

Well, Saturday, I took the fucker out and replaced the heating element, and while I was at it, I leveled the dishwasher.

I'll tell you, when I did my test cycle Saturday night, I was nervous. Doubting if I hooked everything up right. I'd never messed with conduits before so I was not sure they were fully on.

I ran that cycle and waited what felt like an eternity. I've never really paid attention to my dishwasher cycle so I wasn't sure how long it would take either.

I heard the dishwasher finish around 11:30 PM and when I opened the dishwasher door...steam engulfed me like a 1980's Whitesnake video


images


That was me catching those splits when the steam erupted.

VICTORY!!!!

I want to be regaled by stories of home-ownership triumphs!!!!

What beasts have you slayed???

Discuss.

Cliffs: Read every word, you are lucky to have me.
Click to expand...

Well done!! I tried fixing the Water line on my Fridge. Something was blocking it, so water and ice weren't working.

Didn't work... Called a repair guy. He couldn't fix it either.

Fuck me... looks like I'll have to buy another Fridge if I want ice from the dispenser again.
 
PaleMoonlight said:
You guys have houses? Is this real life?
Click to expand...
You ever fix your ummmmm car? You can be like, "I fixed my seat in my Oldsmobile as it got stuck. Just WD-40 and that was all she needed."

I'd be like, "Good work, Sherbro."

A few people would like it and whatever and we'd all move forward together to heal.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
I have a tankless at my place in the UP. The water heater is in a crawlspace under the house, so it was much easier to get the tankless through the floor hatch.
Click to expand...

I love my tankless as it is so much more peace of mind. I found out you need to descale it yearly, did you know that?
 
Scerpi said:
Well done!! I tried fixing the Water line on my Fridge. Something was blocking it, so water and ice weren't working.

Didn't work... Called a repair guy. He couldn't fix it either.

Fuck me... looks like I'll have to buy another Fridge if I want ice from the dispenser again.
Click to expand...

Always get an estimate from a few different places before having a guy come in sir.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,798
Messages
55,027,437
Members
174,557
Latest member
Ahmed Amin

Share this page

Back
Top