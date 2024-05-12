Home Town Judging Strikes AGAIN

I would like to hear the argument for Alex 30-27. He very clearly lost the 1st.
Bisping shooting his load. Can't argue with that. Its rare I listen to the commentary these days because they're all so awful.Woodson didn't land much he just did the Anderson SIlva thing where he does wing chun moves in the air which looks cool and makes one eyed Bisping shoot a load and think he's winning
Leeroy won that fight 28-27.30-27 Woodson is CRAZYYYY.
I thought Bruce Leeroy won at least 2.
The Buckley fight might be sketchy too.
