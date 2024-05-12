Home Town Judging Strikes AGAIN

What’d you guys think of Ricci getting the nod over Tecia? Ricci couldn’t get anything going on the feet cus she kept getting blitzed then failed 9/10 tds. She did nothing against the fence except fail takedowns and looked to lose pretty clearly on the feet
 
Last edited:
I would like to hear the argument for Alex 30-27. He very clearly lost the 1st.
 
Jackonfire said:
I would like to hear the argument for Alex 30-27. He very clearly lost the 1st.
Click to expand...

Woodson didn't land much he just did the Anderson SIlva thing where he does wing chun moves in the air which looks cool and makes one eyed Bisping shoot a load and think he's winning
 
OldFashion said:
Woodson didn't land much he just did the Anderson SIlva thing where he does wing chun moves in the air which looks cool and makes one eyed Bisping shoot a load and think he's winning
Click to expand...
Bisping shooting his load. Can't argue with that. Its rare I listen to the commentary these days because they're all so awful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,068
Messages
55,536,883
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top