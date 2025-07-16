I live in this area, just 10 minutes outside of both Brampton and Mississauga.These scumbags were invading people's homes while people were in them, with their children there, and then violently robbing them.Some of the victims who complied would get stabbed and shot anyway.The bitches who run this country make it illegal for you to attempt to defend yourself, but I don't give a shit and always sleep with my 12 gauge only steps away. (a handgun would be much more convenient, but that little pussy Turdo made them illegal to purchase before I got my PAL)By the way, if there is any crime that should carry the maximum prison sentence for me it's home invasion. Fuck, I'd rather someone just kill me on the street when I'm by myself, then enter my home with my family there, fuck this country and whoever decided to take away our right to defend ourselves in our own home of all places, these are absolutely evil people.Here is what a "Canadian" gang looks like in my area, surprise surprise.