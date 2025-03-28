News Holy shit! 'Thunder' Knutsson's first fight post UFC release is a squash match

www.mmamania.com

GFL 2 fight card, start time, date and location| Ferguson vs. Danis

Brand-new mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, Global Fight League (GFL), is gearing up for the start of its 2025 season, and the second event goes down Sun., May 25, 2025, from inside Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

She just got scheduled to fight Miao Ding at GFL 2: Los Angeles

Ding can't beat anyone with the slightest of experience, I mean look at this record lol: https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/150939-miao-ding
 
I don't think she was released. UFC probably didn't match whatever GFL offered her.

She's young and she's only lost once in UFC. Also, she's from Sweden or whatever, I'm sure they would have preferred to keep her.

With that said, I don't know if it's right career move to go to GFL at 29 unless you came to realization that you will never make it to the top. Maybe she has reached that conclusion.

The other girl I haven't heard of before. She's probably not great but hey she's probably no worse than Cody Brundage lol.
 
Her opponent has a bigger record but she's not got consistent wins. so not really anything to care about. Also all of her opponents seem to be chinese, which is super weak at mma due to the TMA based cultural stuff.
 
Maio Ding when faced with any opponent with a few wins on their record:

Capture.JPG
 
I don't think she was released. UFC probably didn't match whatever GFL offered her.

She's young and she's only lost once in UFC. Also, she's from Sweden or whatever, I'm sure they would have preferred to keep her.

With that said, I don't know if it's right career move to go to GFL at 29 unless you came to realization that you will never make it to the top. Maybe she has reached that conclusion.

The other girl I haven't heard of before. She's probably not great but hey she's probably no worse than Cody Brundage lol.
Just use google.

UFC did release her, because they wanted her to get experience.

Almost all of your speculation is wild and wrong. You just had to open a tab.
 
