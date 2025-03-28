News Holy sh*t! 'Thunder' Knutsson's first fight post UFC release is a squash match

GFL 2 fight card, start time, date and location| Ferguson vs. Danis

Brand-new mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, Global Fight League (GFL), is gearing up for the start of its 2025 season, and the second event goes down Sun., May 25, 2025, from inside Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif.
She just got scheduled to fight Miao Ding at GFL 2: Los Angeles

Ding can't beat anyone with the slightest of experience, I mean look at this record lol: https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/150939-miao-ding
 
I don't think she was released. UFC probably didn't match whatever GFL offered her.

She's young and she's only lost once in UFC. Also, she's from Sweden or whatever, I'm sure they would have preferred to keep her.

With that said, I don't know if it's right career move to go to GFL at 29 unless you came to realization that you will never make it to the top. Maybe she has reached that conclusion.

The other girl I haven't heard of before. She's probably not great but hey she's probably no worse than Cody Brundage lol.
 
Her opponent has a bigger record but she's not got consistent wins. so not really anything to care about. Also all of her opponents seem to be chinese, which is super weak at mma due to the TMA based cultural stuff.
 
Is the girl that won woman's tuf a few season's back?

She looks familiar 🤔
 
That's bad, but not that bad. Easy win for sure though.

Much, much worse are Sam Alvey, who's (only) post UFC mma fight was against a guy who was (at the time something like) 5-12.

And much worse was Charles Rosa, who immediate post-UFC fights were against a (now) 13-14 guy, a 0-13 guy, and a 6-9er. At least his next fight is in GFL against someone with a similar record (10-5). I fought Rosa in ammies forever ago, and swear I would still be a better challenge than whose clowns.

How does a 18-8 former UFC fighter even get booked against a 0-13 guy!?!
 
WMMA's premier Gyaru (...do they have Gyarus in China?)
uKJC4dn.jpeg
 
I hope this isn't like that one Bareknuckle promotion that decided to just not pay the fighters...
 
I have no idea what the fuck is going on here.

So I brought some boobs

ScnPZXr.gif

2mjYRbN.gifgiphy-downsized (1).gif
 
