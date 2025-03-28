Unheralded Truth
GFL 2 fight card, start time, date and location| Ferguson vs. Danis
Brand-new mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, Global Fight League (GFL), is gearing up for the start of its 2025 season, and the second event goes down Sun., May 25, 2025, from inside Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif.
www.mmamania.com
She just got scheduled to fight Miao Ding at GFL 2: Los Angeles
Ding can't beat anyone with the slightest of experience, I mean look at this record lol: https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/150939-miao-ding