Holy F*ck, Merab Just Outwrestled an Unbeaten Nurmagomedov in His Prime

If Merab is a monster from Caucasus, does that make him a monster cock?
 
NextGen said:
Umar is the better fighter when they're both fresh. Merab is the better fighter when Umar faded and lost his gas tank.

That's all, really.
Conditioning is part of fighting and pace is a weapon. This has to be explained to you? Not sure, really.
 
NextGen said:
Umar is the better fighter when they're both fresh. Merab is the better fighter when Umar faded and lost his gas tank.

That's all, really.
Maybe Umar can get a rematch in Abu Dhabi special 1 round rule. lol , clown.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
It was incredibly close. Umar did more damage but Merab just didn't stop shooting, even with no control. His pace is unreal. Hard to do anything against that
It wasn't close. Merab had that in the bag.

Giving Umar more than 1 round would be a stretch. At very best Umar barely took 2 rounds.
 
