Hollywood Demons documentary.

Well I never knew anything about Stephen Collins till now. What a creep! Him trying to palm off hm being a groomer of a 10 year old "young woman" as he suggested is beyond fucked up.
Apparently he was America's dad being he was a pastor and all, also knew nothing about 7th Heaven and Jessica Biel being in it.
