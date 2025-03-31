Hollywood Demons documentary.

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
122,176
Reaction score
56,882
Well I never knew anything about Stephen Collins till now. What a creep! Him trying to palm off hm being a groomer of a 10 year old "young woman" as he suggested is beyond fucked up.

Apparently he was America's dad being he was a pastor and all, also knew nothing about 7th Heaven and Jessica Biel being in it.
 
Thats a whole series, they got several episodes, including one about the legendary Von Erich rasslin family, which some of you may remember from last years big Hollywood blockbuster film, The Iron Claw, which was full of lies, mistakes and untruths, this episode corrects a lot of that

 
Hollywood is a horrible place filled with horrible people and always has been. That being said, I love gold and silver age films. Here's two good books about the greasy greasy world of Tinseltown:
1748969558773.jpeg
1748969609013.jpeg
 
If the industry is built upon escaping the real world, there may be people there that are beyond the typical standard deviation of normalcy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,957
Messages
57,371,278
Members
175,682
Latest member
RandomUselessCommenter

Share this page

Back
Top