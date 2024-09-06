Hollywood and Bollywood

It is a truism to say Hollywood and Bollywood have historically and mostly still do cater and pander to the audiences they see as their core buyers. That is Capitalism 101 and there is nothing wrong with it.

@Madmick is arguing in another thread, that in doing so they are being immoral and racist. That Hollywood having a mostly white male focus, and Bollywood brown male, is racist and immoral.

"...BTW, spoiler alert, just because something is good for business doesn't automatically justify it as moral or ethical. For the second time...slavery...."


Does anyone agree with Madmick's position that if a Chinese film studio makes most of its material catering to a chinese audience that is immoral and racist simply because they are using ethnicity and race based considerations of who their primary buyers are?

My position is that it is smart and good business. That entertainment MUST consider the buying audience and pander and cater to them.
 
Quite simply. is the act of pandering to your primary audience in entertainment wrong and immoral, if that primary audience is reflected by a certain ethnicity or race.

Chinese Producers in China producing for a mostly chinese audience ...wrong/unethical

Indian Producers, in India, producing for a mostly Indian audience ... wrong/unethical.

Madmick says it is wrong/unethical/Racist. WHat you do you say?


Madmick FWIW is espousing the wrong headed view that any race/ethnicity based consideration is necessarily race simply for considering race/ethnicity. An ignorant view at best.
 
