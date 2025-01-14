Lord Pyjamas
Other than destroying Ronda and that really sweet question mark kick against Betch (in an otherwise awful fight), she hasn't really done much...
She always had an allure of being able to finish fights after that but not so much. Pretty much all her fights were pretty boring unless she was getting finished and even in those it was boring until it wasn't (like some have said the Bethe fight.) I respect what she did for the division but not sad to see her go.The head kick ko was so fucking iconic it made wvery boring second worth it. That fight was awesome.