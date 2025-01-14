  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

News Holly Holm has parted ways with the UFC and is now a free agent.

giphy.gif
 
she will always have respect for ending the ronda era (the worst era of mma fr, hearing people talk about wmma fighters beating male fighters was insanity) but man the rest of her fights were to tough to watch
 
about time.

been hanging off the tendrils of that (sweet sweet) head-kick for a while now and since then been pacing around the octagon pre Bruce Buffer like a post menopausal wife. hit the road lady.
 
Sadly these days Holm is probably a top fighter. Only issue is she's fully committed to light point fighting and grappling now. However, her skillset is enough to keep her floating in the division much longer than it should. I'm just glad I don't have to sit through her main eventing Apex cards. Still respect her as a fighter.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Other than destroying Ronda and that really sweet question mark kick against Betch (in an otherwise awful fight), she hasn't really done much...
Hard to brush over that though, one of the most epic wins in UFC history. I was in the stands, reckon it's the greatest sporting moment I've ever witnessed.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
The head kick ko was so fucking iconic it made wvery boring second worth it. That fight was awesome.
She always had an allure of being able to finish fights after that but not so much. Pretty much all her fights were pretty boring unless she was getting finished and even in those it was boring until it wasn't (like some have said the Bethe fight.) I respect what she did for the division but not sad to see her go.
 
