Many newer fans might not know that Holloway made his UFC debut at age 20 with a 4-0 pro record. He lost his debut fight to Dustin Poirier in February 2012. Since then, he’s fought 28 times, winning 22 of those fights, securing a championship belt, and defending it three times. Max Holloway has spent his entire career in the premier league, consistently facing the best fighters in his division. He's a legend, and depending on how his career ends, he might be considered a top 5 GOAT.