Holloways poor IQ cost him that fight. He went for a knee with outstretched Arms after being rocked.

Holloway poor shot selection lead to that TKO. He literally went for a knee with zero head defence.
When Holloway went down he shoulda also covered up better. He's so stupid.It's hard to make good decisions when your brain is getting smashed againstvyour skull.
Keyword keyboard coachKeywords: "after being rocked"
Should've simply thrown a head kick, or better yet his own spinning backfist smh.Petrosyan showed poor fight IQ for trying to counter after blocking the FIRST SPINNING BACKFIST and not seeing the SECOND SPINNING BACKFIST
He shoulda had me in his corner, I woulda told him about that.
Yeah I mean come on, underhooks heeeeeellllloooooooooooooooooooooShould've simply thrown a head kick, or better yet his own spinning backfist smh.
Don't know what Whittaker was thinking by not stopping Khamzat from taking him down either, terrible gameplan.