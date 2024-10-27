Holloways poor IQ cost him that fight. He went for a knee with outstretched Arms after being rocked.

Holloway poor shot selection lead to that TKO. He literally went for a knee with zero head defence.
 
Topuria was sleeping him one way or another.

I thought Max fought well he was just at a speed disadvantage and had no answer to relieve the pressure Topuria put on him.

Topurias shot selection was also exquisite, punished the leg, body, and head while presenting the occasional threat of the takedown… simply the superior fighter
 
Petrosyan showed poor fight IQ for trying to counter after blocking the FIRST SPINNING BACKFIST and not seeing the SECOND SPINNING BACKFIST

He shoulda had me in his corner, I woulda told him about that.
 
He was doing the perfect thing. He should have kapt it a boxing match and kept his distance and he would have eventually edged him out. He thought he could keep it closer and paid the price. It was a fight for him to win.
 
This thread makes me wonder why Sherdogoligists aren't the ones in the corner. Think of all the GOAT tier specimens we would create if only they would trane our style of UFC.

HHJ said:
Petrosyan showed poor fight IQ for trying to counter after blocking the FIRST SPINNING BACKFIST and not seeing the SECOND SPINNING BACKFIST

He shoulda had me in his corner, I woulda told him about that.
Should've simply thrown a head kick, or better yet his own spinning backfist smh.

Don't know what Whittaker was thinking by not stopping Khamzat from taking him down either, terrible gameplan.
 
Holloway is not used to being in that position. All he knows is to keep fighting back to weather the storm which worked out for him for a long time untill he met this beast.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Should've simply thrown a head kick, or better yet his own spinning backfist smh.

Don't know what Whittaker was thinking by not stopping Khamzat from taking him down either, terrible gameplan.
Yeah I mean come on, underhooks heeeeeelllllooooooooooooooooooooo

Use the cage to get up

SIMPLE
 
