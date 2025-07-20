  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Holloway would stand in the center and throwdown with Topuria too

He has looked very good at 155, I always thought in that first fight with Poirier at 155 he didn't bulk up properly to go up, but since that Gaethje fight he does look big enough for the weightclass

I know he already lost against Topuria but that was at 145 and out of illia's last 3 victims, Holloway was the one doing it the best, he got caught at the 3er round but he wasn't out cold like the others, it was a TKO.

Topuria has the 155lbs belt and Holloway has the BMF belt at that weightclass also, and I'm pretty sure Holloway would give him also those last 10 seconds war too.
And before somebody brings up their first fight, Topuria wanted to do that at the beginning but Holloway does it at the end of their fights, he puts on a show for 5 rounds and then he gives the fans those last 10 seconds but in that fight he wasn't able to make it to the end, that's why...

He slept Gaethje in those last 10 seconda war and he was also gonna do the same to Poirier but Poirier said fuck this nvm I'm retiring 😂

With that being said, Holloway would do better against him at 155
 
