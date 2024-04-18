Holloway vs Topuria, who wins and how?

Not that I'm looking forward to the moment, but I keep expecting just about every Holloway fight "this will be the one where that chin finally gets cracked". So when he was matched up against Justin Gaethje I thought well, that's a horrible style matchup for Max. This will be the one.



but then nope Hawaiian chin go brrrrrr and he proceeds to beat the ever living fuck out of Gaethje and knocks him out.



Thing is I rate Topuria pretty highly, dude hits like a truck. Max has so much mileage on him, it's absolutely unreal how durable he is. But it goes against nature to keep on walking through these killers, so sooner or later, the jig is up. But I will stop doubting Max. He can beat anyone at FW. I will not be surprised to see him do what he does against Topuria as well, but I won't be expecting it.