Holloway vs Topuria, who wins and how?

This is one of the best fight to make currently in the UFC.

I believe that Max takes his best shots early, maybe even lose a round or 2 but puts it on him from round 3 and onward and drowns him in volume.
If Gaethje and Max weren't able to put away Max, I seriously doubt Topuria can.
It's a fact that Max was never even wobbled at FW.

Now, Topuria has that wrestling and bjj background. That might be the x factor in this fight.
That and the fact that Holloway will be weight cutting from LW back to FW.

If Max makes that weight without it draining him too much, I've got him winning.
 
Holloway eats a few big shots but beats the shit out of Top for 5 rounds
 
Either Top KOs him in the first couple of rounds, or likely Max drowns him in volume and possibly sleeps him in the championship rounds.

Dangerous fight for both, but both had just as dangerous last fights (Volk and Gaethje).
 
I favor Holloway, fought so many great fighters and is very proven and has a lot of experience. Holloway is fast and accurate and super skilled and I just can't see him getting knocked out or finished with strikes, its never happened, I'll need to see it to believe it. I'll say Holloway by lopsided decision, I think he will win every round.
 
After Max's most recent performance I'm never picking against that man until he noticeably slows down. It does speak to the quality of the FW division though. He's hard way harder fights there than the number one ranked LW gave him.
 
Topuria crushed the man who shut out Max 3-0. I’m gonna ignore my recency bias and go with Topuria because he’s unlike anyone Max has fought before. He’s shorter and quicker like Volk was, but unlike Volk he actually has serious stopping power, I think he will be the first to send Max into the realm of shadows.
 
Not that I'm looking forward to the moment, but I keep expecting just about every Holloway fight "this will be the one where that chin finally gets cracked". So when he was matched up against Justin Gaethje I thought well, that's a horrible style matchup for Max. This will be the one.

but then nope Hawaiian chin go brrrrrr and he proceeds to beat the ever living fuck out of Gaethje and knocks him out.

Thing is I rate Topuria pretty highly, dude hits like a truck. Max has so much mileage on him, it's absolutely unreal how durable he is. But it goes against nature to keep on walking through these killers, so sooner or later, the jig is up. But I will stop doubting Max. He can beat anyone at FW. I will not be surprised to see him do what he does against Topuria as well, but I won't be expecting it.
 
Topuria is the better boxer, hits harder, can carry a high output for 5 rounds himself (see the Emmett fight) and has the wrestling advantage if he wants to take it there.

I think he'd be the favourite for me.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Topuria is the better boxer, hits harder, can carry a high output for 5 rounds himself (see the Emmett fight) and has the wrestling advantage if he wants to take it there.

I think he'd be the favourite for me.
Click to expand...

I don't think he's the better boxer - he just has more power.

The thing with Topuria is that he has power in all the punches in his combos. He does head, body, head or body, head, body but each punch has serious power.
 
Hog-train said:
I don't think he's the better boxer - he just has more power.

The thing with Topuria is that he has power in all the punches in his combos. He does head, body, head or body, head, body but each punch has serious power.
Click to expand...

I would argue that being able to deliver consistent power in your punches without overthrowing would be part of how you'd rate a boxer.
 
I don't see Topuria knocking Max out, but I think he wins mixing striking and wrestling. Later rounds will be interesting if he slows down, cause Max won't.

By the way, I'm Spaniard and I prefer Max as an individual, but I must support Topuria cause he will bring the UFC to my country
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I would argue that being able to deliver consistent power in your punches without overthrowing would be part of how you'd rate a boxer.
Click to expand...

Boxing is also about not getting hit hard. Topuria doesn't have nearly the same resume as Max, yet has been dropped really hard by Jai Herbert. Ilia had to immediately resort to wrestling to recover. And Bryce Mitchell also cracked him pretty good.

Meanwhile, Max has been slightly dropped/slipped literally one time in his whole career. In this last fight and that's it.

Topuria isn't this mythical GOAT like people are trying to portray these days.
 
funny, when people talk about the fantasy match between Silva and Poatan Silva becomes magically a wrestling specialist, here we forget that Topuria has legit wrestling and ground game.
 
Hog-train said:
Boxing is also about not getting hit hard. Topuria doesn't have nearly the same resume as Max, yet has been dropped really hard by Jai Herbert. Ilia had to immediately resort to wrestling to recover. And Bryce Mitchell also cracked him pretty good.

Meanwhile, Max has been slightly dropped/slipped literally one time in his whole career. In this last fight and that's it.

Topuria isn't this mythical GOAT like people are trying to portray these days.
Click to expand...

Yeah, but Max does get cracked a fair bit, he has an epic chin, but I don't think he's some kind of defensive master.
 
I find it funny how poeple predict stoppage losees for Max. Its just not going to happen. Either Ilya outhustles him and wins a decision or loses. Thats it.
Im leaning Topuria winning 3-4 rounds.
 
