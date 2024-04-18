Holloway vs Topuria, who wins and how?

Shay Brennan
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2020
- Messages
- 2,431
- Reaction score
- 3,933
This is one of the best fight to make currently in the UFC.
I believe that Max takes his best shots early, maybe even lose a round or 2 but puts it on him from round 3 and onward and drowns him in volume.
If Gaethje and Max weren't able to put away Max, I seriously doubt Topuria can.
It's a fact that Max was never even wobbled at FW.
Now, Topuria has that wrestling and bjj background. That might be the x factor in this fight.
That and the fact that Holloway will be weight cutting from LW back to FW.
If Max makes that weight without it draining him too much, I've got him winning.
I believe that Max takes his best shots early, maybe even lose a round or 2 but puts it on him from round 3 and onward and drowns him in volume.
If Gaethje and Max weren't able to put away Max, I seriously doubt Topuria can.
It's a fact that Max was never even wobbled at FW.
Now, Topuria has that wrestling and bjj background. That might be the x factor in this fight.
That and the fact that Holloway will be weight cutting from LW back to FW.
If Max makes that weight without it draining him too much, I've got him winning.