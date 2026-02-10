Yea this is weird. I would assume the event would just start earlier, but the early prelims still seem to be starting at 6pm?Odd that the main event won’t be on CBS
Not that there is a co-main to hypeI raised the question in another post wondering if CBS UFC broadcast would go much past 11est/10cst. This would seem they want to keep it in the primetime window. It's also some bait and switch BS they want to pull. Give them some prelims and fight on main card while hyping the main and co-main that they will have to get on Paramount+.
Gotta be a timezone issue. They clearly want the CBS fights to end by 10pm, but that would mean the main event would have to be over by 7pm pacific time... and this event is in Las Vegas. No way Dana allows the event to run that early.But not showing the only fight people will be tuning into to watch , Max vs Charles?
I was going to make a political joke but to avoid the war room altogether, I'll say that Strikeforce was the first to do it.
Man, that first round though! I was really helping he'd be able to put Jake away before Jake did what Jake does...I bet $400 on Hendo to win around $100 and fucking lost