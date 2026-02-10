  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Holloway vs Oliveira 2 to mark first UFC event broadcast live on CBS

Only Here for Attachments said:
Odd that the main event won’t be on CBS
Yea this is weird. I would assume the event would just start earlier, but the early prelims still seem to be starting at 6pm?

It's probably because this event is in Vegas, so the UFC don't want to start that event too early. And CBS probably doesn't want to air the UFC fights too late.
 
I raised the question in another post wondering if CBS UFC broadcast would go much past 11est/10cst. This would seem they want to keep it in the primetime window. It's also some bait and switch BS they want to pull. Give them some prelims and fight on main card while hyping the main and co-main that they will have to get on Paramount+.
 
Wow! I didn't see that coming... Splitting teh main card by putting a few fights on CBS but not teh main & co-main etc...

I (& I'd assume most people) expected teh full prelims & main card on CBS (or main card at the least) when they were talking about airing several numbered events there. They probably gotta wrap it oop for teh evening newz or something. Moving teh time slot back an hour allowed them to dabble into teh main card, where past broadcasts had teh prelimz scheduled to end at 10pm.

This is much like under the PPV model when they'd free broadcast the prelims while advertizing teh fook out of teh PPV... only this time we get a few main card fights that will advertise teh fook out of a Paramount+ prescription.

Then they'll be stacking teh Paramount broadcast wit advoz
I was going to make a political joke but to avoid the war room altogether, I'll say that Strikeforce was the first to do it.
250px-Strikeforce-Nashville.jpg
 
Normies just get confused by splitting cards up on tv. They pull up a football game and expect to watch the full game. If Paramount wants to do this they should either do main card or just keep it all at the same place. Why do they have to make MMA so complicated if they are trying to grow it?
 
I think that is a very smart idea. you'll see the prelim headliner, main card opener and second fight and if you're finding enjoyment, Im sure UFC/paramount will be showing all the sick Holloway and Oliverira highlights to get people to switch over to the +stream.
Don't wanna be that guy but this card is not very good at all. The best fight those guys will see is ribovics vs moicano.
 
Not that there is a co-main to hype
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
But not showing the only fight people will be tuning into to watch , Max vs Charles?
Gotta be a timezone issue. They clearly want the CBS fights to end by 10pm, but that would mean the main event would have to be over by 7pm pacific time... and this event is in Las Vegas. No way Dana allows the event to run that early.

I've always felt that UFC events cater too much to the west coast. It was nice when I lived in British Columbia, but the moment I moved back to Ontario I realized how much of a pain it is. And there are more potential MMA fans on the east coast.
 
8-10 is primetime. They arent airing full main cards, the idea is to get people to sign up for P+ just like ESPN was to get ESPN+ subs. The difference here is the change in start times otherwise this would bet he 8-10 main prelims like ESPN would air before the PPV's.

With different start time now you get two main prelims and two opening bouts.

Not really that hard to understand.
 
I'm unfamiliar with CBS lineup, what's so important on a Sat night at 10pm that they'd cut a ppv main event?
 
