Except BMF stands for Baddest Motherfucker, not Smartest or Safest. Was it smart of Max to bang it out with a heavy hitter like Gaethje in the closing seconds of a fight he was clearly winning? Was it smart of Sakuraba to frequently go up 2+ weight classes against absolute killers? Fuck no and no, but that's exactly what makes those acts of absolute badassery.



Max can have all the fight IQ in the world by NOPEing out of that exchange, but a BMF he no longer is.