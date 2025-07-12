Holloway still salty as F. Claims Gaethje hits harder than Ilia

Let me get this straight. Ilia slept Holloway and he yet does not hit harder than someone whom Holloway was easily able to handle and ended up knocking it? Clearly, seems like he is trying to prop up someone whom he won against as opposed to someone who destroyed him. No other way to look at it than a strong effect of copium.

Clearly still coping and salty as F. As Ngannou said after being knocked out by Joshua that the most brutal knockouts are the ones you don't remember

1752350026167.png
 
Gaethje never really hit the button on Holloway, never clocked him clean, and in most cases it's the blow you don't see coming is the one that puts you out.

Holloway going back to 145, may have also played a part in him going out against Topuria.

I'll be be cheering for Max against Dustin, but won't be surprised in the slightest if The Diamond puts him away.
 
M4R5 said:
Just because someone hits harder doesn't mean they're the better fighter. I would also say Emmett hits harder then topuria. That doesn't mean he's the better fighter obviously.
Emmett has his signature overhand, which rarely lands.

When it lands, he murders people.

I would much rather have the power and skills of Ilia, who tends to land more often.
 
Well, he fought Ilia at FW
He's probably telling himself that the KO was the weight cut and his dehydrated brain. Fighters have to convince themselves of shit sometimes. He also knows he have to create some buzz to get a shot at the belt again and Ilia happens to be holding it
 
Knocking someone out isn't just about power, it's also accuracy, timing, reading the opponent, etc. It's possible that Gaethje's punches generally felt harder when blocked, etc, I can't know as I haven't fought any of them, but it's clear that Ilia's combination of all the relevant aspects are significantly better than Gaethje's, and also better than Holloway's.
 
typically when you get knocked the fuck out.... you dont feel a god damn thing. so yeah his statement can be very accurate. plus he is the one getting hit in the face by both of them to make that judgement.
 
Gaethje can still hit harder despite not knocking him out. Hitting harder doesn't automatically equal a KO. Roy Nelson got knocked out by Alovski but not Lewis. I don't think anyone would say Arlovski has more KO power than Lewis.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
He likely doesn't remember the KO punch.
Very true. I quoted Ngannou in my original post for the exact resaon. However, that makes his claim invalid since he cannot honestly compare the two. My issue is, he was actually comparing the two as to how hard they hit. He is in no position to say Gaethje hits harder than Ilia when he does not even remember how hard Ilia landed on him making it impossible for him to fairly compare the two.
 
This is normal stuff, Lawler said that the hardest he'd ever been hit was by Falaniko Vitale despite having already been slept before and having fought many hard hitters in his day across MW and WW.
 
lol Max punch drunk fighter, what does he know. I'm here to tell you that Ilia hits harder than Conor, who hits harder than Justin, who hits harder than Dustin, who hits harder than Max. And I know this because I watch them all on tv.
 
in his defense, he's not the first one who's said that about gaethje. And just saying he hits harder isn't saying he's the better fighter.
 
Jeppeking said:
These Apturo feet licking threads gotta stop, the glazing is unbearable.
It really is. This is as bad or worse than the Conor nuthuggers. People need to stop sucking fighters off. We get it, you're a fan, calm your tits.
 
Ilia hit him clean on the button.

Justin didn't.

Power is not the end all be all whennit comes to knockouts.
I never heard anyone say Lyoto Machida hits like a mack truck but he knocked several dudes clean the fuck out.

The hardest punch in the world doesn't hurt you if it doesn't land.
 
