Holloway looked amazing, greater than ever

He found his distance, picked his shots, mixed his crisp boxing with some beautiful spinning shit, broke Justin's nose with the same kick hall ko'd Mousasi, and he never went into brawling mode.
Well, except in the last seconds where he ktfo the guy notoriously known for not being easily ktfo, and he faceplanted him.
Legendary performance.
