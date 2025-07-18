  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Holloway is cooked lol

Ever since the Topuria fight he's been slurring his words and his face is all mushed up, and he losses all rematches. Porier is going to cook him and knock him out because Holloway is washed and he just got KO'd
 
Dude. He was the guy to give Islam his toughest fight just 12 months ago..
 
Brother, Max has been slurring for a lot longer than the Ilia KO lol.
 
Ever since the Topuria fight he's been slurring his words and his face is all mushed up, and he losses all rematches. Porier is going to cook him and knock him out because Holloway is washed and he just got KO'd
I hope so…he is still bitter about going KO’d by 5’4 Topuria and his whole “blessed” thing is played out.

Come on Dusty, finish this rat brutally. Mahalo.
 
I picked Max, that means he is going to win :cool::cool:
 
Holloway is cooked and even chopped, but he still has aura and will be given his flowers.
 
What kind of flavor does cooked lol have?
Does it taste like chicken?


Edit: it's a reference to the trope of saying weird foods "taste like chicken", not a shot at Max's courage
 
Ever since the Topuria fight he's been slurring his words and his face is all mushed up, and he losses all rematches. Porier is going to cook him and knock him out because Holloway is washed and he just got KO'd
He always looks odd when he changes his hair up and doesn't have a mustache. He looks exactly the same as he did before the KO. You guys just can't retain jack shit. Is normal.
 
