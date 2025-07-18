Holloway is cooked lol

fr fr? i deadass think he gonna smoke dustbin ongod, no cap
he ate that workout fam fr
Except im dumber and fatterYou’re like @PaddyO'malley but without the
emojis
I hope so…he is still bitter about going KO’d by 5’4 Topuria and his whole “blessed” thing is played out.Ever since the Topuria fight he's been slurring his words and his face is all mushed up, and he losses all rematches. Porier is going to cook him and knock him out because Holloway is washed and he just got KO'd
I watched the weight In's just now, now I'm a Dustin fan again. You're gonna lose!!!! Lol
I picked Max, that means he is going to win
