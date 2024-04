I totally agree. He's being measured by his performance in his 2nd fight vs Poirier, which I beleive was short notice for Holloway. I think he's put on some muscle over time and had a full training camp for this fight. I love Gaethje, but if he doesn't KO Holloway in the first 2.5rds, Holloway may be able to pull off a decision in the later rounds. I can't wait for this fight, but I hate to see either of these warriors lose.