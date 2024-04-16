Holloway can't be hurt by leg kicks, it seems

He has most likely absorbed more leg kicks out of any champ in the UFC, without ever being hurt or his movement being compromised.

He has absorbed: 33 leg kicks by Gaethje, 57 by Yair, 75, 67 and 28 by Volk across their trilogy.

Holloway just might be the toughest, most durable fighter in UFC today.
 
He's been around for so long now that I feel like he could fall off any time soon. The guy became champ 7 years ago and is still beating everyone not named Volk. Pretty impressive stuff.
 
