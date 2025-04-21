Holloway bad matchmaking

Why are they trying to make max vs poirier 3? It's si stupid. Poirier beat him twice. Max can't beat him.

At least Gaethje and poirier are 1-1.

Max vs poirier would be a disaster.

If Dustin wins, which is likely, it'll break my heart because max is my favorite fighter of all time.

If Dustin loses, it ruins his retirement because he's supposed to be better than max.

This is the same division that houses Charles, fiziev, hooker, Dariush and you're telling me the best we can do is max vs poirier? That paddy match could've easily been Chandler vs max. Paddy could've fought someone else.



Why in fucks name are we trying to potentially ruin Max and or Dustin? It's so fucking stupid. Hooker is a fresh matchup and he deserves a big fight since he beat Gamrot, whom nobody wants to fight. Max vs Charles? Come on, who can be mad at that. Dariush? Can max hang with bigger opponents who'll take him down? Fuck it even him vs paddy.

I just don't get it.

Why no fan backlash??

Nobody wants the max Charles rematch at least? Are fans just so accustomed to being fed shit that we'll take anything? Even the Islam Gaethje thing, like if fans don't complain enough, I can totally see them trying it.

Why did fans watch stipe vs Jones? I intentionally skipped every single fight of that card. Not all UFC is worth watching.