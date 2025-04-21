Holloway bad matchmaking

Giorno's Father
Why are they trying to make max vs poirier 3? It's si stupid. Poirier beat him twice. Max can't beat him.
At least Gaethje and poirier are 1-1.
Max vs poirier would be a disaster.
If Dustin wins, which is likely, it'll break my heart because max is my favorite fighter of all time.
If Dustin loses, it ruins his retirement because he's supposed to be better than max.
This is the same division that houses Charles, fiziev, hooker, Dariush and you're telling me the best we can do is max vs poirier? That paddy match could've easily been Chandler vs max. Paddy could've fought someone else.

Why in fucks name are we trying to potentially ruin Max and or Dustin? It's so fucking stupid. Hooker is a fresh matchup and he deserves a big fight since he beat Gamrot, whom nobody wants to fight. Max vs Charles? Come on, who can be mad at that. Dariush? Can max hang with bigger opponents who'll take him down? Fuck it even him vs paddy.
I just don't get it.
Why no fan backlash??
Nobody wants the max Charles rematch at least? Are fans just so accustomed to being fed shit that we'll take anything? Even the Islam Gaethje thing, like if fans don't complain enough, I can totally see them trying it.
Why did fans watch stipe vs Jones? I intentionally skipped every single fight of that card. Not all UFC is worth watching.
 
No fight is ever the same. But I also do want want to see a 3rd.
 
There's definitely better matchups at LW, an Oliveira rematch would be much better.
 
If Holloway only has one fight left, we deserve Max vs. Conor at 155lbs.
 
Max will get destroyed yet again. Wasted but fun matchup
That's what I don't want to see. Poirier is objectively a better fighter and now the max that fought at 300...maybe but max coming off his ego being shattered by topuria...not good. If he gets finished by Charles or idk hooker or Benny... at least I got to live through the hype of a fresh lw max matchup. Having to watch yet another Dustin max fight... it's just awful.
 
yeah the dustin-max 3 fight is nonsense, dustin is 2-0 with 2 clear wins over him and now they're just giving max a 3rd chance to beat him for no reason other than name value on a big card(I assume it's for the 318 ppv) Dustin vs Gaethje or Ilia is the right option
 
Money. Most casual fans today - who are the people which are buying these cards and tickets for the most part - haven't even seen Holloway/Poirier II, let alone the first one. Big names. Big gate. Easy upsell. It actually makes perfect sense under the correct context of the UFC's business model.
 
Out of all those I think I like Max vs Paddy the best. I favor Paddy in the matchup. I don't like Dustin vs Max 3 either.
 
