For those of you that don’t know, Max Holloway pushed Bruce Buffer to announce and add the title of “the one, the only!”
A moniker that has ever been only used for two fighters, Jones and Conor Mcgregor. Holloway believed that Pereirs earned it.
And tonight, Buffer added that title to Pereira, allowing him to join the ranks of Jones and Mcgregor.
