Holloway asked and Buffer delivered "THE ONE THE ONLY NOTORIOUS BONY PEREIRA!!!"

For those of you that don’t know, Max Holloway pushed Bruce Buffer to announce and add the title of “the one, the only!”

A moniker that has ever been only used for two fighters, Jones and Conor Mcgregor. Holloway believed that Pereirs earned it.

And tonight, Buffer added that title to Pereira, allowing him to join the ranks of Jones and Mcgregor.






 
That’s cool. I muted the Buffer part so I wasn’t aware. Muting Buffer improves the watching experience by at least 15%.
 
World eater said:
That’s cool. I muted the Buffer part so I wasn’t aware. Muting Buffer improves the watching experience by at least 15%.
Buffer gets paid more than most of the fighters. His voice is pretty legendary, not as much as his brother though.
 
Nah, it was cool when he did it for Jonny, felt special.

Can't do that for others too, loses all meaning
 
