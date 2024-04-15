Holloway, Arman or McGregor/Chandler next for LW title shot?

EnthusiastCultivator
Who would you like to see fight Islam next after Poirier (I assume Islam handily beats Dustin)?
I think the most deserving guy is Arman
But the fight I would look forward to the most is Islam vs Max Holloway (Champ vs Champ Champ)
But I wouldn’t mind either Conor or Chandler getting it but not the best option imo
