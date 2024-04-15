Holloway, Arman or McGregor/Chandler next for LW title shot?

Who would you like to see fight Islam next after Poirier (I assume Islam handily beats Dustin)?

I think the most deserving guy is Arman

But the fight I would look forward to the most is Islam vs Max Holloway (Champ vs Champ Champ)

But I wouldn’t mind either Conor or Chandler getting it but not the best option imo
 
Arman deserves it most out of he guys listed
Then Max
Winner of Mcgregor/Chandler being offered the LW tile shot would be absolute disrespect though lol

But I'd like to see Conor get smashed again, so let him fight Islam
 
Be honest did you really type McGregor/Chandler with a straight face?

Arman is the obvious answer but Holloway getting a title shot isn't the worst crime in the world
 
Arman should be getting a shot right now. I wonder what he's going to do. Is he going to just have to sit out, or is he going to have to fight someone and risk his place in line?

Is a Gamrot rematch a possibility?
 
Arman is next.

Conor or Chandler, nope.

Holloway has the most options, 145 or 155. It just big fights.
 
I don't think Max should fight for the title at 155. Conor and Chandler is just laughable. Arman/Dustin should be next.
 
Arman for sure.

Then Gamrot and Charles possibly fight to decide the next in line.
 
I'd like to see Arman get the next shot, Holloway get the winner of Conor/Chandler for the next title shot, and Volk get his rematch against Ilia.
 
Conor and chandler will be fighting at 170 so there better not be any friggin LW title shots for either of them
 
