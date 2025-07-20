Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 169,783
- Reaction score
- 239,842
D-Rod and Holland should have got it.
I think Dana said Vettori vs Allen won FOTN?? What the fuck?
I mean Vettori and Allen traded a lot of punches which I know a lot of people find crazy exciting, but to me that sort of iron chin punch trading where no one gets dropped and they just do the same punch exchange on repeat until the scorecards, is almost as boring as lay-n-prayD-Rod and Holland should have got it.
I think Dana said Vettori vs Allen won FOTN?? What the fuck?
Same lol. I’m one of the rare few that found that famous exchange in don frye vs takayama kinda boring.I mean Vettori and Allen traded a lot of punches which I know a lot of people find crazy exciting, but to me that sort of iron chin punch trading where no one gets dropped and they just do the same punch exchange on repeat until the scorecards, is almost as boring as lay-n-pray