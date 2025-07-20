  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Holloway and Poirier Discussing Not Winning Fight of the Night.

This fight should've got it, it was the highest level one. D-Rod and Holland was wild but it was sloppy when they both gassed in the 2nd.
 
D-Rod and Holland should have got it.

I think Dana said Vettori vs Allen won FOTN?? What the fuck?
I mean Vettori and Allen traded a lot of punches which I know a lot of people find crazy exciting, but to me that sort of iron chin punch trading where no one gets dropped and they just do the same punch exchange on repeat until the scorecards, is almost as boring as lay-n-pray
 
I mean Vettori and Allen traded a lot of punches which I know a lot of people find crazy exciting, but to me that sort of iron chin punch trading where no one gets dropped and they just do the same punch exchange on repeat until the scorecards, is almost as boring as lay-n-pray
Same lol. I’m one of the rare few that found that famous exchange in don frye vs takayama kinda boring.
 
