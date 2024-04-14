Holloway and Gaethje appreciation thread

Maybe it's just the post-hangover fuzzy feelings talking, but I felt that this thread was necessary.Last night was one of the best fights I have ever seen and one of the best KOs I have ever seen. from two men who are the definition of violence and excitement.Holloway and Gaethje embody what MMA is. its fighters like them that make this sport worth watching. wild, untamed ferocity in the cage and a respectful attitude outside the cage. itll be a sad day when they retire so I am glad I'm around in an era where I can watch both perform.the Just Bleed God is pleased.share great moments and memories from these two absolute fucking warriors. WAR HOLLOWAY! WAR GAETHJE!