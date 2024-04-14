Holloway and Gaethje appreciation thread

Maybe it's just the post-hangover fuzzy feelings talking, but I felt that this thread was necessary.
Last night was one of the best fights I have ever seen and one of the best KOs I have ever seen. from two men who are the definition of violence and excitement.
Holloway and Gaethje embody what MMA is. its fighters like them that make this sport worth watching. wild, untamed ferocity in the cage and a respectful attitude outside the cage. itll be a sad day when they retire so I am glad I'm around in an era where I can watch both perform.

the Just Bleed God is pleased.

share great moments and memories from these two absolute fucking warriors. WAR HOLLOWAY! WAR GAETHJE!

<{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}>
 
I lost three parlays because of the last second finish. Only piece to miss in those.
1713100873044.png
 
It was one of those fights where I was making sure I didn't blink until the horn had sounded at the end of each round.
 
I predicted years ago Max would do well at LW and had him as favorite over Justin in this fight. That being said if we look at the fight before the last 10 seconds it was mostly a technical fight rather than a war. Justin never really got into it and was clearly bothered by the broken nose early on. Great fight but not as great as I had anticipated it.
 
Hell yeah.
It gets lost in the excitement that Gaethje fought 4 rounds with a broken nose and two bad eyepokes. He had ample opportunity to quit but he wasn't gonna let down the crowd. He came back and dropped Max and eventually went down swinging.
Warrior.
 
Two bad asses in every way, always in exciting fights. That broken nose would have lead to a much earlier stoppage for a lot of fighters without Justin's toughness, but he was banging for another 20 minutes.
 
Two of the most exciting fighters ever.
If you ever have a friend or stranger who doesn't know what MMA is about, showing this fight will be a good start
 
