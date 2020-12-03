Valhoven
Cross-Rhodes of Life
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2016
- Messages
- 24,313
- Reaction score
- 37,135
Fellow bugs,
With release of title being undetermined, I wanted with this thread to set the stage. Princess Knight Hornet from HK (needle and thread NPC) is set to feature as protag in the sequel and we're leaving Hallownest this instalment for a new kingdom. Studio of course is Team Cherry.
We can update OP as more information becomes available but as with HK, lore is in no short supply. AI from what I've seen looks fantastic. Tagline that I know of at time of writing is -- Ascend to the Peak of a Haunted Kingdom.
/Knight out
Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.
Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award winning action-adventure. As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past.
Game Features
- Discover a whole new kingdom! Explore coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors as you ascend to the shining citadel at the top of the world.
- Engage in lethal acrobatic action! Wield a whole new suite of deadly moves as you dance between foes in deadly, beautiful combat.
- Craft powerful tools! Master an ever-expanding arsenal of weapons, traps, and mechanisms to confound your enemies and explore new heights.
- Solve shocking quests! Hunt down rare beasts, solve ancient mysteries and search for lost treasures to fulfil the wishes of the downtrodden and restore the kingdom’s hope. Prepare for the unexpected!
- Face over 150 all-new foes! Beasts and hunters, assassins and kings, monsters and knights, defeat them all with bravery and skill!
- Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the kingdom, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.
- Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings and heart-thumping, soul strumming boss themes to the adventure.
/Knight out