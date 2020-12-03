  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Multiplat Hollow Knight: Silksong (Release: TBD)

Rate your interest in a follow-up to Hollow Knight

  • Total voters
    28
Valhoven

Valhoven

Cross-Rhodes of Life
Staff member
Forum Administrator
Joined
Jun 12, 2016
Messages
24,313
Reaction score
37,135
Fellow bugs,

With release of title being undetermined, I wanted with this thread to set the stage. Princess Knight Hornet from HK (needle and thread NPC) is set to feature as protag in the sequel and we're leaving Hallownest this instalment for a new kingdom. Studio of course is Team Cherry.

We can update OP as more information becomes available but as with HK, lore is in no short supply. AI from what I've seen looks fantastic. Tagline that I know of at time of writing is -- Ascend to the Peak of a Haunted Kingdom.

Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award winning action-adventure. As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past.

Game Features
  • Discover a whole new kingdom! Explore coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors as you ascend to the shining citadel at the top of the world.
  • Engage in lethal acrobatic action! Wield a whole new suite of deadly moves as you dance between foes in deadly, beautiful combat.
  • Craft powerful tools! Master an ever-expanding arsenal of weapons, traps, and mechanisms to confound your enemies and explore new heights.
  • Solve shocking quests! Hunt down rare beasts, solve ancient mysteries and search for lost treasures to fulfil the wishes of the downtrodden and restore the kingdom’s hope. Prepare for the unexpected!
  • Face over 150 all-new foes! Beasts and hunters, assassins and kings, monsters and knights, defeat them all with bravery and skill!
  • Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the kingdom, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.
  • Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings and heart-thumping, soul strumming boss themes to the adventure.
Early Trailer



/Knight out
 
Totally in. One of my favorite games of that gen. Had no qualms with it, like others did, though I can see it being agitating to many having that weird map system and lack of fast travel options.

still trying to beat the pantheons and beat the bosses on radiant.
 
Their description of combat as acrobatic lethality is fitting; looks so good in this and more dynamic than in the original with what the needle can do and you as Hornet aerially.
 
I still need to play the original. After playing and absolutely loving Ori I've been trying to go back to these indies I always heard about but brushed off because of the word indie.
 
Hell yeah. Hollow Knight is one of the best games of the generation IMO.
 
giphy.gif
 
Really surprised it's being released only on Switch and PC for now (and Mac and Linux but who cares about those platforms).

No doubt it will eventually land on PS and Xbox but still surprising. Nintendo must have offered a sweet deal to go exclusive for a bit.

Was planning on buying this on PS5 but I guess i'll buy it on my Switch.
 
SaiWa said:
Really surprised it's being released only on Switch and PC for now (and Mac and Linux but who cares about those platforms).

No doubt it will eventually land on PS and Xbox but still surprising. Nintendo must have offered a sweet deal to go exclusive for a bit.

Was planning on buying this on PS5 but I guess i'll buy it on my Switch.
Click to expand...

Maybe the studio is just to small to focus on more than that? Switch sales for this game were very good so that's probably why they are going with PC and Switch first.
 
I bought a physical copy of HK for the switch just haven’t gotten around to it yet. I hear it’s an awesome game though. Looking forward to it.
 
method115 said:
Maybe the studio is just too small to focus on more than that? Switch sales for this game were very good so that's probably why they are going with PC and Switch first.
Click to expand...

It was exactly this. This company is a team of THREE apparently!!!

:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:<Eek2.0>:eek:

They got so much business and love from the Nintendo Switch players/community that they decided to focus on the Switch for launch. Fuckin' sweet!

These guys deserve my business (FOUR SHORE!).
 
SaiWa said:
It was exactly this. This company is a team of THREE apparently!!!

:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:<Eek2.0>:eek:

They got so much business and love from the Nintendo Switch players/community that they decided to focus on the Switch for launch. Fuckin' sweet!

These guys deserve my business (FOUR SHORE!).
Click to expand...

Wow didn't think it was that small. I figured switch sales must have been high though seems like the perfect game for the switch. Lots of indies are really.
 
method115 said:
Wow didn't think it was that small. I figured switch sales must have been high though seems like the perfect game for the switch. Lots of indies are really.
Click to expand...

The system is truly perfect for these indie type games. I bought Hollow Knight on Switch actually so the sequel will also be purchased on the Switch as well. Just got a brand new PS5 and wanted to buy more games on it (lol).
 
I’m in. P4P one of the best from last gen.
 
This game is free on PS Plus, but I feel like its perfect on a switch. I like platformers on a handheld. If yall recommend it strongly, Ill get it on there. I usually play 1 game at a time, but I might play this simultaneous with Cyberpunk.

Im not a big platformer guy but I like games that are a little challenging with excellent gameplay. Dont like repetition and annoyed by constant backtracking ie Hades which was a strong game early on but I thought it was slightly above average by the end. Maybe a 7/1O but I feel like itll get a lot of love from the GOTYs. Would anyone still recommend the game?
 
Despite loving the atmosphere and being a big Metroivania fan I couldn't finish Hollow Knight.

I hope they build on what worked and improve on what didn't.
 
The first one is a pretty amazing game. I love the look and feel of it. Gotta admit though I'm not gud enough. I only made it through the game using cheats.
 
jojoRed said:
This game is free on PS Plus, but I feel like its perfect on a switch. I like platformers on a handheld. If yall recommend it strongly, Ill get it on there. I usually play 1 game at a time, but I might play this simultaneous with Cyberpunk.

Im not a big platformer guy but I like games that are a little challenging with excellent gameplay. Dont like repetition and annoyed by constant backtracking ie Hades which was a strong game early on but I thought it was slightly above average by the end. Maybe a 7/1O but I feel like itll get a lot of love from the GOTYs. Would anyone still recommend the game?
Click to expand...
Jo, if constant steps-retracing doesn't vibe with you, I unfortunately would not recommend HK. It's...a lot, mate, particularly owing to design choices of world discovery and gated nav. I want you to play this but I know between family and work, your game time is dear.
 
SaiWa said:
It was exactly this. This company is a team of THREE apparently!!!

:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:<Eek2.0>:eek:

They got so much business and love from the Nintendo Switch players/community that they decided to focus on the Switch for launch. Fuckin' sweet!

These guys deserve my business (FOUR SHORE!).
Click to expand...
Love this re: team of only three. You have to put respect on that. Reminds me of Bend Studio where 5 people realised the huge world that was Days Gone. Another feat was last year's Blasphemous, made by a single-digit number of Spaniards out of Sevilla. Respect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies The Dark Knight or Predator - Which is the better film?
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,754
Messages
57,622,486
Members
175,775
Latest member
joenut007

Share this page

Back
Top