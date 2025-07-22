Holland Kevin...

  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

This is his 4th loss in a row this year.. now he's claiming the guy Rodriguez cheated and greased up.


He needs to keep his fights in the top 15 or get cut.
 
No surprise here. Big Mouth is average at best. He's not even Magny level as far as a gatekeeper.
 
He’s always exciting win or lose so I will always watch.

I will always respect a guy that has stepped up so many times last minute to save fights. He literally came in and debuted against a prime Thiago Santos that could barely still make MW and gave him a gritty scrap on a few days notice. He is the most active fighter in UFC history and from a fan perspective I give him all the credit in the world.
 
cburm said:
This is his 4th loss in a row this year.. now he's claiming the guy Rodriguez cheated and greased up.


He needs to keep his fights in the top 15 or get cut.
4th loss in a row this year? He's actually 2 - 2 this year. How can you make a thread and post complete inaccurate bullshit in the first fucking sentence?

He's active as fuck fighting 3 to 4 times a year. He put on a great showing against DRod, an absolute war. He wins bonus's in most his fights.

He isn't getting cut.

WTF is this thread?
 
Man I’m still so shocked that D-rod beat him. I thought it would be an easy layup for Holland. These cuts 170 can’t be good for him, but he just can’t crack it at 185 unless he wants to just fight bums up there.
 
cburm said:
now he's claiming the guy Rodriguez cheated and greased up.
Really? But Holland is a striker, what would he care?
Ah that's right, he started to get clipped in the beginning of the fight and understood that his striking is not all that
 
AimedWithV said:
Really? But Holland is a striker, what would he care?
Ah that's right, he started to get clipped in the beginning of the fight and understood that his striking is not all that
Maybe he had an off night or maybe being so active for so long without taking any time off has hurt his chin. Plus obviously D-Rod was on point and he fought with a ton of grit and heart I can’t take anything away from him he fought his ass off.

With that said trying to make it seem like Holland isn’t a good striker when he has finishes over other great strikers like Geoff Neal and Buckley both of which he finished on the feet just makes you look like a hater.
 
