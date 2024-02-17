Hogs out for Ian Garry

PhilMcCavity
I’m really hoping for the young lad tonight. He might be a cuck but he’s ultra talented and I haven’t been this excited for a fight since the days of the warrior Andy Wang.
So who’s with me in supporting the youngster Ian Garry l?!? Hogs out wherever you are- in the bar, at the casino or even in the comfort of your own home- hogs out. I’m so excited. Ians almost as young as Erik silva so even if Geoff Neal batters him beyond recognition tonight he’s still got a few decades to bounce back! All about the Ian Harry warcuck wagon!
