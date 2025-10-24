Hogan being an a**hole at the height of his powers. Why did they book it like this?

HHJ
Jeweled crown of ANKilonia
In the 80s, Hogan was the american hero, but sometimes his character would do some assholish stuff. He pulled Sid out of the ring when Sid eliminated him at the rumble, He always hogged up Randy Savage's glory in a way you didnt have to do. Did they do these things to hint at an eventual heel turn that never happened (in the WWF) Even the heel commentators would bring it up.
It seemed weird sometimes, that he would act like a attention whore glory hog when they did not have to make him be that way in the ring, and it would happen alot. It kind of added a dimension to his character tbh, but its weird they'd do this with their biggest babyface who always won at the end of pretty much every PPV. The lines were so clearly drawn with your top babyface back then, so i wonder what the intention was there. What do you think?
