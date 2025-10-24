Hogan being an a**hole at the height of his powers. Why did they book it like this?

HHJ said: In the 80s, Hogan was the american hero, but sometimes his character would do some assholish stuff. He pulled Sid out of the ring when Sid eliminated him at the rumble, He always hogged up Randy Savage's glory in a way you didnt have to do. Did they do these things to hint at an eventual heel turn that never happened (in the WWF) Even the heel commentators would bring it up.



It seemed weird sometimes, that he would act like a attention whore glory hog when they did not have to make him be that way in the ring, and it would happen alot. It kind of added a dimension to his character tbh, but its weird they'd do this with their biggest babyface who always won at the end of pretty much every PPV. The lines were so clearly drawn with your top babyface back then, so i wonder what the intention was there. What do you think? Click to expand...

It depends on whose idea it was for Hogan to do that stuff.If it was Vince, and Hogan just played along without thinking about it to much, I'd say Vince was probably trying to test the waters with Hogan. Vince didn't like anyone to be bigger than the company itself. He didn't want it to be "Hogan and Andre are coming to town" - he wanted it to be "The WWF is coming to town." He wanted to give drawing power to the company first and the talent second, so, perhaps he was trying to throw some water on the babyface heat to someday set up a heel turn.If it was Hogan's idea, then I think Hogan was just looking for the spotlight. So grabbing Sid's leg and screwing him over like a heel at least puts Hogan at the center of a major story. In the back of his mind, perhaps he knew, as you say, it ads a new dimension to his character. Fans like flawed heroes and Hogan gambled that fans would love him more if they saw him do something wrong and had the choice to forgive him. He knew if he picked his moment correctly he could get their forgiveness and thus have them invest in him that much more. I don't think Hogan could have ever articulated this, but might have known it by instinct.If it was both Vince AND Hogan, then some mix of those two.And it's also worth remembering that Hogan had to getto agree to whatever the instigating moment would be, and perhaps they didn't always want to have to play the chickenshit heel. They might have wanted to have something to justify whatever heel stuff they would end up doing to get heat, so they could be redeemed later if the right moment presented itself.Or... it was all just done by the seat of their pants. They weren't deep philosophers planning long term stories, they were meatheads and scumbag promoters doing whatever popped into their head in the moment, hoping for the best....I think the answer is somewhere in all that