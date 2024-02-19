Oh, and I got two swell holsters. A leather one, which I always wanted back in the 90s when all the cool IPSC guys used to run then, (they were always too costly)Urbancarry makes this one for $69. A copy of like Milt Sparks type stuff. Has a trigger guard click hold.. Itkes some adjustment or you gotta be King Kong to get it out. Its cool though, so much more comfortable than all the fucking kydex shit.Rubs the finish off too! In a few months and another 3000 draws gun will prolly look like something from WWII