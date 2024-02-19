Chesten_Hesten
Greatness isn't Stoked by Compliments.
So having had some issues with the Walther PDP, I decided to give the VP9s one more try, when I saw an L, (long-dong) model on sale.
It's effectively the same gun I already own, just a longer version.
Previously, I had the 4 inch model, but that thing didn't shoot near as well as the SK model, which is my goto 9mm. It also had a dogshit trigger and overall was just a crap gun. So I concluded maybe I just got lucky with my specific SK model.
Surprisingly, this one shoots right on sight, and the Trigger is really not bad. For an HK its great. Its noticeably better than the worn in trigger on the SK model. I guess the German-heads got tired of the civilian market shitting on their guns and addressed it a little. The barrel locks up a little tighter, (more like a 1911) the Oring holding the muzzle similar to a nice tight 45 bushing.
This L model doesn't feel any weightier than the SK model. Its got a nice less boxy look to it, reminiscent of the old Browning Hi-Power. Points nice, is really easy to get onto from a holster, HK rounded the beavertail area of the grip so you hand easily slips into a good high pocket grip.
Onto the shooting. I shot 5 rounds at 15 yards with the SK, and another 5 from the new gun on a target next to it. Nothing fast, was trying to make sure I could still hit anything. They shot about the same. I went back to 40 yards with the SK and hit the plate I was shooting at 4 times.
Then grabbed the L model and shot the other plate next it. Here's that plate:
You can see there's a 3 Oclock, and 10 OClock and a 6. But then there's a 5-6 shot group. All lead reloads.
So I'm optimistic this one will work out, because if I'm close enough I can usually pick up any handgun and shoot marginally at least, but then poorly the further back I get, due to just me and my habits.
But its pretty positive so far...
It does feel a little easier to hit at further distance then the SK model, its longer so it should.
It makes me want to practice.
