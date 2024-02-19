HK-VP9L

So having had some issues with the Walther PDP, I decided to give the VP9s one more try, when I saw an L, (long-dong) model on sale.20240217_153532.jpg20240218_163354.jpg


It's effectively the same gun I already own, just a longer version.

Previously, I had the 4 inch model, but that thing didn't shoot near as well as the SK model, which is my goto 9mm. It also had a dogshit trigger and overall was just a crap gun. So I concluded maybe I just got lucky with my specific SK model.

Surprisingly, this one shoots right on sight, and the Trigger is really not bad. For an HK its great. Its noticeably better than the worn in trigger on the SK model. I guess the German-heads got tired of the civilian market shitting on their guns and addressed it a little. The barrel locks up a little tighter, (more like a 1911) the Oring holding the muzzle similar to a nice tight 45 bushing.

This L model doesn't feel any weightier than the SK model. Its got a nice less boxy look to it, reminiscent of the old Browning Hi-Power. Points nice, is really easy to get onto from a holster, HK rounded the beavertail area of the grip so you hand easily slips into a good high pocket grip.


Onto the shooting. I shot 5 rounds at 15 yards with the SK, and another 5 from the new gun on a target next to it. Nothing fast, was trying to make sure I could still hit anything. They shot about the same. I went back to 40 yards with the SK and hit the plate I was shooting at 4 times.

Then grabbed the L model and shot the other plate next it. Here's that plate:
20240218_104639.jpg


You can see there's a 3 Oclock, and 10 OClock and a 6. But then there's a 5-6 shot group. All lead reloads.

So I'm optimistic this one will work out, because if I'm close enough I can usually pick up any handgun and shoot marginally at least, but then poorly the further back I get, due to just me and my habits.

But its pretty positive so far...

It does feel a little easier to hit at further distance then the SK model, its longer so it should.

It makes me want to practice.
 
Oh, and I got two swell holsters. A leather one, which I always wanted back in the 90s when all the cool IPSC guys used to run then, (they were always too costly)

Urbancarry makes this one for $69. A copy of like Milt Sparks type stuff. Has a trigger guard click hold.. Itkes some adjustment or you gotta be King Kong to get it out. Its cool though, so much more comfortable than all the fucking kydex shit.

Rubs the finish off too! In a few months and another 3000 draws gun will prolly look like something from WWII


20240218_163444.jpg
 
Going to master this:

Draw, hit 4 plates in a row at 25 yards.

My current stats:

176 total shots

44 Four shot rounds.

1 clean sweep 5.48 sec.

Fastest time 4.29 3 hits.

Hit a bunch of 3s and 2s and 1s, just not 4s.

The gun is perfect, I've never felt more confident over something I can't seem to do yet.

The 4:20s make me think that's where the time should be


And I feel it'll be an accelerated skill building drill since there's no other way but to Draw fast and technically correct, track the sights decisively, and work the trigger fast without slapping it.


20240224_135027.jpg20240224_140302.jpg



Very Pleased with this Longslide VP9, its effective device.
 
I like this gun. Can't say its a great gun, just that it's great for me. No issues.

Actually liked it so much, I've ordered another for fault tolerance!

Hopefully the triggers not shit or it shoots sideways or something.


That is all
 
New 25 yard record on the plates, 4 in 4.88.

My hits aren't terrible when I connect.

This has prolly been the single best practice routine.

While hitting 4 at 25 isn't routine it's gone a long way towards making it such at 15.

Times at 15 are 3.94 and the like.

Today I shot more accurate at 50 yards with the vp9sk than full size.

20240310_143430.jpg
20240310_143830.jpg
 
Tried shooting the plates upside-down at 10, to see what the visual looked like.

Different. Goofy

Don't think there's a necessary benefit.

I hit them with time, not under time.

20240310_140346.jpg
 
Best thing about plates at 25, (4 in 4 shots)

Its difficult enough that you can't cheat it.

You must hit the draw, drive and track the sights and do the trigger work all correctly, or it'll go hack.

Legit skill building if you can find a facility to do such stuff.
 
The best way to practice your times is to do it with a very angry dangerous animal charging you.
 
