HK VP9 Comp Gun

Highly recommended option for a legit quality, high performance, easy to shoot tactical comp gun for under $1000.Start with a standard VP9 from locked & loaded gunshop. On sale for $469.Add the oem hk vp9 left hand threaded barrel. On sale got mine $248.Parker mountain machine vp9 tracker comp, $120. Sight mounts on comp, a noticeable performance gain.$20 for reduced trigger and sear spring. Toss the trigger spring, keeping the stock, and install the new sear spring.$88 HK oem vp9 night sights.You get a 5 inch, (a Gov't Model)it runs everything I've put in it from factory to lead reloads.It handles similar to their longslide model, but with an edge due to reduced recoil, and a front sight that doesnt move.From a low ready, I'm hitting an 8 inch plate, (many times close to center) in 1.10 secs sometimes 1.04 a few times .97s with effort.With the long slide its more like 1.20 down to 1.08s sometimes 1.04s.Had a few non shooters, (these fuckers never shot anything in their life) I let each one fire the VP comp. (One bullet at a time)They all settled in real quick and shot, (like people who'd never shot before) but could see themselves becoming shooters with fears about guns abated.A Taran Tactical canik is now about $800 on sale. Less expsenive, but not the same quality.Any of the Sig comped models will cost a step more.This is great setup in my estimation.its very easy to shoot, puts you at ease, which is a good thing in any dynamic situation where stress, movement etc, come into play.These guns point really well, doubles, triples transitions fuggetaboutit.Consider if you're in the market to blow loot on another fucking handgun.