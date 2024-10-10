HK VP9 Comp Gun

Highly recommended option for a legit quality, high performance, easy to shoot tactical comp gun for under $1000.

Start with a standard VP9 from locked & loaded gunshop. On sale for $469.

Add the oem hk vp9 left hand threaded barrel. On sale got mine $248.

Parker mountain machine vp9 tracker comp, $120. Sight mounts on comp, a noticeable performance gain.

$20 for reduced trigger and sear spring. Toss the trigger spring, keeping the stock, and install the new sear spring.

$88 HK oem vp9 night sights.

You get a 5 inch, (a Gov't Model)

it runs everything I've put in it from factory to lead reloads.

It handles similar to their longslide model, but with an edge due to reduced recoil, and a front sight that doesnt move.

From a low ready, I'm hitting an 8 inch plate, (many times close to center) in 1.10 secs sometimes 1.04 a few times .97s with effort.

With the long slide its more like 1.20 down to 1.08s sometimes 1.04s.

Had a few non shooters, (these fuckers never shot anything in their life) I let each one fire the VP comp. (One bullet at a time)

They all settled in real quick and shot, (like people who'd never shot before) but could see themselves becoming shooters with fears about guns abated.

A Taran Tactical canik is now about $800 on sale. Less expsenive, but not the same quality.

Any of the Sig comped models will cost a step more.

This is great setup in my estimation.

its very easy to shoot, puts you at ease, which is a good thing in any dynamic situation where stress, movement etc, come into play.

These guns point really well, doubles, triples transitions fuggetaboutit.

Consider if you're in the market to blow loot on another fucking handgun.


I've never shot with a compensator but how does recoil on this set up compare to a 5" steel frame 1911 w/o comp for 9mm?
 
Couple of ways.

1. Its less recoil even than that.

2. More importantly, the front sight stays still in your vision, so repeats, and sight tracking are easier / improved.

Best part its verifiable on a shot timer.

9mm in a 5inch 1911 style gun is a slow cycler. 9mm too wienie for it.

You either need to lighten that slide by porting, or shortening.


Aren't you still on a 1911 45?

I still have 3 with ammo on hand, but I've since put them away for the 4 VP9s I have.

They're easier to shoot with a level of accuracy I believe will make up for the lesser energy.

And more so... fucking powder and reloading components have gone up so much, that its economically more sound to use a 9 even if it isnt as good.

They sure are lighter to carry all day too.

My opinion these days.
 
The standard VP9 is a 4 inch like a commander, the threaded barrel is 4.5 inches. 5 inch overall with the comp.

It cycles a smidge slower than their officer midel and even the 5 incher cause that one has a hogged out slide.

As much as i like those, the 4 inch model comped with the sight on the comp is a better overall performer. The more you do and push for time the time shows.
 
Yup my stainless Colt .45 commander 1911 I've had for years is still my primary range toy. I ordered a nice 5" steel frame double stack in 9mm months ago that was supposed to be here last month but it's gotten delayed waiting on the IOS cut. Still hoping I'll get it this year. Given I'm used to uncomped .45 recoil, I always thought a comp with puny 9mm was kind of pointless but I guess it could make sense with a polymer striker fired handgun and especially if you're serious about competition.

You also make good points about 1911 being a slower cycler and the front sight remaining stationary with a comp. If I end up not liking red dot (which I'll be trying with the IOS for the first time - leaning ACRO P2), I'll have a serious think about getting a threaded barrel for a comp.

But for now, my handguns are for range and home defense only as carry isn't practical for me right now. And steel 1911 is too damn heavy and clunky for me to want to CC anyway unless it's in a bag. If I ever start carrying, I'd probably get a VP9 or Walther PDP.
 
