Social HIV risk rises as climate disasters push African women to sell sex

Nita Bhalla
Published: June 05, 2024
images

African climate disasters are pushing more women into transactional sex and increasing the risk of HIV
  • Climate crises hit African women's livelihoods
  • More women, girls forced into transactional sex
  • HIV infection risk higher in young women and girls
NAIROBI - In Nairobi's informal settlement of Kawangware, Kenyan vegetable seller Beverly confronts a grim reality - her one-room corrugated iron home and everything she owned has been destroyed in the worst floods in years.

Since March, torrential rains linked to climate change have inundated parts of East Africa, destroying homes and livelihoods, and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

Now, with hunger knocking, the mother-of-two contemplates a dangerous exchange - sex for food.

"I know others who had to do it," 23-year-old Beverly, who did not want to provide her full name, told Context.
images

"I know about risks like AIDS. But I have lost everything and I still have to feed my children. At this moment, I am praying to God to help me," she said.

Amidst the turmoil of Africa's climate crisis, an unseen threat is unfolding where hunger is pushing women and girls into sexual exploitation and increasing the risk of HIV, health experts and aid workers warned.

The continent is on the frontline of the impacts of climate change. This year has already seen floods in east Africa, heatwaves in the west and drought in the south.

As a hotter planet produces more intense and frequent weather-related events, communities already teetering on the brink are being hit the hardest, their livelihoods, often based on farming, destroyed. Many are forced to migrate to survive.
PA-28173383-2.2e16d0ba.fill-1200x630.jpg

This is not only exposing girls and women to exploitation in the form of transactional sex and sexual violence, but is also raising the risk of increased HIV infection.

Health experts are now sounding the alarm, cautioning that this neglected crisis might reverse years of advancements in the fight against HIV, potentially undoing hard-won gains.

Research conducted by Frontline AIDS last year found that if temperatures continued to rise as predicted, sub-Saharan Africa could see an additional 16 million cases of HIV by 2050.

"We were really shocked with the results of modelling data from the study," said David Clark, head of programmes at Frontline AIDS, a global network of 60 charities tackling HIV.

"We are really concerned that the impacts of climate change could wipe away decades of progress on HIV."

'Risky behaviours'​

Sub-Saharan Africa has made great strides in tackling HIV since it was discovered more than 40 years ago. In east and southern Africa, for instance, new infections have dropped by 57% since 2010.

The region however remains the world's most affected - accounting for 25.6 million of the 39 million people living with virus globally, the United Nations AIDS programme (UNAIDS) says.

Adolescent girls and young women make up more than 77% of new infections among people aged 15-24 years in sub-Saharan Africa, and are more than three times more likely to acquire HIV than their male peers.

"Many of these young women are highly vulnerable," said Pasquine Ogunsanya, executive director of the Kampala-based charity Alive Medical Services.
prostitutes-1.jpg


"They don't have economic power or a proper education so it's very difficult for them to even negotiate for a condom," she said.

Yet only about 42% of districts with high HIV incidence in sub-Saharan Africa have dedicated HIV prevention programmes for adolescent girls and young women, UNAIDS data shows.

At the same time, Africa is heating up at a faster rate than the rest of the planet and enduring more severe and frequent disasters such as droughts, floods, heatwaves and storms.

In 2022, the continent was hit by 80 extreme climate-related events. These included the Horn of Africa's worst drought in 40 years and wildfires in Algeria, and resulted in 5,000 deaths and more than $8.5 billion in economic losses.

Aid workers said such disasters resulted in girls dropping out of school to find work, being forced into early marriage, or pushed into sexual exploitation where they have to exchange sex for money, food or water.

"During times of drought and food insecurity, we have seen women and girls resort to risky behaviours to put food on the table," said Zvidzai Maburutse, Oxfam's country director in Zimbabwe.

"This could be by visiting bars for transactional sex, or at boreholes where men will offer to help young women skip long queues or help them use the water pump in exchange for favours."

Women also faced the increased risk of sexual violence as they had to walk longer distances, often in the evening when it was cooler, to collect water or find food, said Maburutse, adding that these situations were putting them at risk of HIV.

Researchers agree.
images

https://www.caracalreports.com/africa/blog/2017/11/29/revealed-nigerian-teenagers-lured-prostitution-promise-survival/

A February study by Bristol University found droughts which led to food insecurity and poverty in Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda were pushing rural women into transactional sex and raising their risk of HIV transmission.

Researchers used survey data from more than 100,000 adults in the five countries, linked it with rain data to define drought areas, and used statistical models to determine if people exposed to drought were more likely to have acquired HIV.

Overlooked in climate action​

Health experts said new infections during climate disasters could also arise when people living with HIV were unable to access their medication, often due to migration.

Without medication, people living with HIV can have a higher viral load which elevates the risk of transmitting the virus to others, they said.

Health experts and aid workers said HIV response in terms of prevention, testing and treatment during weather-related crises had been overlooked and did not feature in most countries' national disaster risk reduction plans.

Organisations focused on tackling HIV needed to partner with humanitarian organisations during disasters and focus on support such as cash transfers and provision of food and clean water to girls and women as a form of prevention.

Government and aid agencies should also look to introduce testing facilities and spread stockpiles of HIV medications to ensure migrant populations could access treatment during crises, they said.

Chalilwe Chungu, head of programmes for Catholic Relief Services in Zambia, said there needed to be increased support for food, nutrition and health services for vulnerable communities during disasters.

"Because of the level of investments and commitments required into tackling climate change issues, the links with HIV is a subject most people do not want to delve into," Chungu told Context.

"But there is enough evidence out there to help us extrapolate that climate change could reverse the gains that we have made in HIV/AIDS. We need to act now and protect those gains before it is too late."

(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Jon Hemming.)

cape-town-sex-trade.jpg.webp

https://www.context.news/climate-ri...mate-disasters-push-african-women-to-sell-sex


WHY SOME MALAWIAN GIRLS ARE TAKING A BOLD STEP INTO PROSTITUTION


Some Malawian girls appear to be making the most of a court ruling from last year which granted consideration towards prostitutes’ rights, despite the profession’s illegality, in reaction to the unfavourable economic situation that the East African country currently faces. In Blantyre, Malawi’s business district, girls as young as 12 and 13 years old are queuing on the streets to peddle sex for money as a means of self-sustenance.

Some of the girls spotted were reportedly forced into prostitution by their relatives, but all of them are products of the severe droughts, food shortages and general economic sufferings in Malawi at the moment. It has been reported that many teenage girls in the area sell their bodies for as little as $2 for unprotected sex.

Malawi has been battling a major food shortage since 2013, after the country was unable to reap any harvests due to a drought and then, in 2015, when severe flooding ruined farmlands, food stock and homes, making it difficult for Malawians to eat or make ends meet.

Last year, the United Nations forecasted that about 2.8 million Malawians will be faced with a hunger crisis and this is currently the case with Malawi operating on a zero deficit budget and limited foreign aid.

Furthermore, Malawi’s refugee crisis does nothing to alleviate the situation. In the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, where over 25,000 refugees are domiciled, food shortage is the order of the day and girls, such as the ones seen on the streets of Blantyre, have had to resort to selling their bodies, in addition to their constant exposure to sexual exploitation and violence.

Related to this, a 14-year-old girl in Lilongwe stabbed her mother to death with an umbrella because the deceased asked her to stop being involved in prostitution.

The National AIDS Commission has expressed worry over the fact that the emergence of the girls in Blantyre and their sexual activities could escalate, thereby, hindering efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

https://venturesafrica.com/why-some-malawian-girls-are-taking-a-bold-step-into-prostitution/
 
Imagine how much prostitution could be avoided if the west would donate gas-powered farm equipment to Africa instead of tanks to Ukraine.
 
gatchaman said:
Imagine how much prostitution could be avoided if the west would donate gas-powered farm equipment to Africa instead of tanks to Ukraine.
Click to expand...
I honestly believe that the two priorities for US foreign policy should be:

1. Guarantee access to clean water for everyone in the world .

2. Cure malaria.
 

Cheap as bread, girls sell sex to survive crisis in Africa​

By Emma Batha

images

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Young girls in southern Africa are selling sex - sometimes for less than the cost of bread - to survive a hunger crisis ensnaring tens of millions, aid agencies said on Thursday.

In Angola, girls of 12 sell themselves for as little as 40 cents to feed their families as the south of the country faces its worst drought in four decades, World Vision said.

The United Nations says a record 45 million people in southern Africa face hunger amid a "silent catastrophe" caused by repeated drought, widespread flooding and economic chaos.

85

World Vision said staff had seen a significant increase in girls resorting to transactional sex in Angola and Zimbabwe amid "huge levels of desperation".

Robert Bulten, World Vision's emergencies director in Angola, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation a girl might get 500 kwanzas ($1) for sex - enough to buy about a kilo of beans or two kilos of maize - but could get as little as 200 kwanzas.

"We definitely know there's an increase. It's difficult to quantify because it's taboo ... but I would say a significant number (are doing this)," he said.
3_Young-blonde-prostitute-soliciting-man-in-car.jpg

"We're talking about girls between 12 and 17."

Bulten said the price of some staples had doubled since last year. With the next harvest not due until June, he predicted hunger would worsen.

In Zimbabwe, CARE International said there were reports of girls as young as 14 resorting to selling sex, especially en route to South Africa and near goldmines.

"Sometimes they earn as little as 5 RGT ($0.31) for one sexual encounter, which is really awful ... it's not even enough to buy a loaf," said CARE's regional gender expert Everjoy Mahuku.

ActionAid regional advisor Chikondi Chabvuta said women and girls "on the edge of survival" were forced into transactional sex in Mozambique and Malawi.

Swathes of southern Africa have experienced their lowest rainfall since 1981, according to the United Nations, which says the crisis is fuelled by climate change as temperatures in the region rise at about twice the global rate.

Other countries affected include Zambia, Madagascar, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini.
6vZa1jKmas5osV41YhCjI2DVIb_tpAJMi1We2ZR-KS6Mhe6bblIud6B4hh7yOnzseEvYXFcSssvgH4MZ3Ltk

https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2024-02-15-its-risky-but-we-have-to-do-it-sex-workers-on-joburgs-mean-streets/

Aid workers said many of the girls would normally be in school.

In some cases, they had dropped out because of deepening family poverty, but many schools had also closed.

World Vision's Bulten said the crisis in southern Angola had also increased the incidence of rape and child marriage.

Girls were at heightened risk of rape while walking long distances for water or foraging in forests, he said.

Families struggling to make ends meet may marry girls off early so they have one less mouth to feed, but Bulten said sometimes it was to keep them out of the prostitution.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said the crisis had driven up child marriage in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho and Namibia.

2e5fac13bfb50e72fb9e95c26cdc13e3.jpg


https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN1ZT2PY/
 
