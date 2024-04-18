MicroBrew
- USAF conducts 1st ever dogfight of A.I. controlled F16 vs. Human piloted/controlled F16
Travelling at speeds of up to 1,200 miles per hour, the two jets practised both defensive and offensive scenarios as well as within-visual-range combat, known as dogfighting. At one point they came within 2,000 feet (610 metres) of each other.
Carrying out a dogfight between an AI-powered jet and a human marks a “transformational moment in aerospace history”, DARPA said in a statement.
--
No comment except...
--
No comment except...