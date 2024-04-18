MicroBrew said:



Travelling at speeds of up to 1,200 miles per hour, the two jets practised both defensive and offensive scenarios as well as within-visual-range combat, known as dogfighting. At one point they came within 2,000 feet (610 metres) of each other.



Carrying out a dogfight between an AI-powered jet and a human marks a “transformational moment in aerospace history”, DARPA said in a statement.



History made as US military conducts first ever human vs AI dogfight The US military has carried out the first ever dogfight between a human pilot and an AI-controlled fighter jet.

USAF conducts 1st ever dogfight of A.I. controlled F16 vs. Human piloted/controlled F16

Amazing, Star Trek predicts the future. Pretty soon we'll be sending our AI controlled planes against their AI controlled plains. And before long why even send the planes and just let the AIs duke it out?