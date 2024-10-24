Historical Military Commander Quiz!

Spoiler (1) Generalissimo Francisco Franco Bahamonde

(2) Chairman Mao Zedong

(3) General Charles André Joseph Marie de Gaulle

(4) Field Marshal Johannes Erwin Eugen Rommel

(5) Marshal Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim



(6) Marshal Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto

(7) Captain Alexander Ivanovich Marinesko (Soviet Navy)

(8) Marshal Konstantin Konstantinovich Rokossovsky

(9) Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz - Raeder, who preceded him, was more important really, but is much less famous.

(10) Brian Boru. Could have been more of a figurehead than a hands-on commander.

Can you name these historical military commanders?(1) Led the Nationalists in the Spanish Civil War(2) Led the Communists in the Chinese Civil War(3) Led the Free French Forces in World War Two(4) Commanded the German Afrika Korps in World War Two; 'The Desert Fox'(5) Led the Whites in the Finnish Civil War and was Finnish Commander in Chief during the Winter War and Continuation War/World War Two(6) Commander of the Japanese Navy in World War Two(7) Sank the MV Wilhelm Gustloff, inflicting the greatest loss of life at sea to date from the sinking of a single vessel (9,400, mostly civilian refugees, medical staff and hospital patients). Also sank the SS Steuben a few days later, killing an estimated 4,267 - again, mostly civilian refugees, medical staff and hospital patients.(8) Fought in the Russian Army in World War One, then the Red Army. Beaten, tortured and imprisoned in the 1937 Purge, losing nine teeth, which were replaced with metal ones, then reinstated from the Gulag to the Army between the Winter War and Soviet entry to World War Two. Contradicted Stalin to his face and became a top general.(9) Commander of the German Navy from 1943 to 1945(10) Commanded the Irish forces at the Battle of Clontarf (against the Norse and their Irish allies), winning the battle but being killed while praying in a tent (if the story is accurate).The pass mark is 5/10. How did you do?