History Historical Cities Quiz!

(1) What was the first capital of England?
(2) What was the first capital of Scotland?
(3) What was the first capital of the USA?
(4) What was the first capital of Australia?
(5) What was the first capital of Canada?

(6) What is the capital of Jamaica?
(7) What is the biggest city in Africa?
(8) What is the biggest city in the Southern Hemisphere?
(9) What is the northernmost city with a population of 500,000 or more?
(10) What were these places called, before being renamed? New York City, JFK Airport, Oslo, Saint Petersburg, Toronto, Volgograd (Six Marks)

(1) Winchester
(2) Scone
(3) Philadelphia
(4) Melbourne
(5) Kingston

(6) Kingston
(7) Cairo - 22.6 million metro. This stat is quite blurry, I kept getting different answers.
(8) São Paulo (Brazil) - 22 million metro
(9) Helskini - 1,606,000 metro
(10) New Amsterdam, Idlewild (although officially: New York International Airport, Anderson Field), Christiania (technically also Aker, which was merged in), Leningrad, York, Stalingrad

The pass mark is 8/15. How did you do?
 
Last edited:
Canadian here, so Know it was Kingston.

I think the USA first capital was in Pennsylvannia,
but it wasn't Philly.
 
