History Historians dispute Bayeux tapestry penis tally after lengthy debate

lsa

lsa

Pink Belt
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
74,944
Reaction score
108,461
The Oxford professor George Garnett drew worldwide interest six years ago when he announced he had totted up 93 penises stitched into the embroidered account of the Norman conquest of England.
According to Garnett, 88 of the male appendages are attached to horses and the remainder to human figures.
Now, the historian and Bayeux tapestry scholar Dr Christopher Monk – known as the Medieval Monk – believes he has found a 94th.

“I am in no doubt that the appendage is a depiction of male genitalia – the missed penis, shall we say. The detail is surprisingly anatomically fulsome,” Monk said

www.theguardian.com

Historians dispute Bayeux tapestry penis tally after lengthy debate

Two Bayeux scholars at loggerheads over whether dangling shape depicts dagger or the embroidery’s 94th phallus
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

here is a cat..

funny-cat.gif
 
:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: what are you talking about?
 
Sobek said:
:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: what are you talking about?
History!!1
That tapestry is the most known in the world!!
Historians has studied it for years and years.
And now they found another penis.

This is really breaking news
 
Yes I know the tapestry. I didn't know of the cocks.
 
