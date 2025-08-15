ShadowRun
I know there are some discussions about the meeting with Putin and Trump but I didn't see one dedicated to that. Let's see how the meeting goes and what happens.
Hillary Clinton admits she would nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if he helps end war in UkraineTrump’s failed Democratic opponent told the “Raging Moderates” podcast that she would willingly nominate him for the illustrious prize if he could bring an end to the war in Ukraine without allowing President Vladimir Putin to take territory from its neighbor.
“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton told podcast interviewer Jessica Tarlov in an interview released Friday.
“Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin,” she added.
The unexpected offer emerged as Trump was already en route to Alaska for the landmark talks with his Russian counterpart, where he hopes to bring about an end to the three-year conflict in Ukraine.
https://nypost.com/2025/08/15/us-ne...obel-peace-prize-if-he-helps-end-ukraine-war/
ormer Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said that she would consider nominating President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully negotiated a peace with Russia that was favorable to Ukraine and didn't capitulate to Vladimir Putin.
Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, said that the president should aim to protect European security in his meeting with the Russian president in Alaska today.
Why It MattersPutin and Trump's high-stakes meeting in Anchorage comes three-and-a-half years into Russia's war with Ukraine, which Trump pledged to end on his first day back in office in January.
Trump has warned that if Russia doesn't come to the table to end the war, the country will face serious consequences, likely economic. In recent months, the Trump administration has lauded various peace agreements and negotiations during his first six months in the White House.
What To KnowSpeaking on the Raging Moderates podcast, Clinton said: "I understand from everything I've read that [Trump] would very much like to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, and honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war where Putin is the aggressor, invading a neighboring country, trying to change the borders...
"If he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to in a way validate Putin's vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen but maybe this is the opportunity, to make it clear that there must be a ceasefire, there will be no exchange of territory, and that over a period of time, Putin should be actually withdrawing from the territory that he has seized, in order to demonstrate his good-faith efforts, let us say, not to threaten European security...
"Look, if we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is not to allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States."
U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House on August 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. Getty Images
Trump has downplayed expectations for his meeting, in which he said his conversation with Putin "will be good, but it might be bad."
On Thursday, Trump said in an interview on Fox News Radio's The Brian Kilmeade Show: "I'm convinced that he [Putin] is going to make a deal. He's going to make a deal. I think he's going to, and we're going to find out. I'm going to know very quickly."
The president explained that this meeting was meant to pave the way for a second one, potentially with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, telling Kilmeade, "So, we're going to be calling President Zelensky, if it's a good meeting—if it's a bad meeting I'm not calling anybody, I'm going home."
https://www.newsweek.com/hillary-clinton-donald-trump-nobel-peace-prize-2114026