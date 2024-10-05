GoldenWolf87
According to Hillary Clinton there must be a complete censorship, The social media companies must censor people's content or else according to Hillary.
If Social Media companies fail censor people's content.
They will lose total control.
Seems like Hillary is in for complete censorship of certain opinions or topics on speech.
On this i disagree.
