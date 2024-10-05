Social Hillary Clinton:social media companies must censor people's content or else we lose total control.

According to Hillary Clinton there must be a complete censorship, The social media companies must censor people's content or else according to Hillary.
If Social Media companies fail censor people's content.

They will lose total control.
Seems like Hillary is in for complete censorship of certain opinions or topics on speech.
On this i disagree.

 
That is a dramatic interpretation of what she said from the clip attached.....I mean nobody is for complete deregulation of freedom of speech on social media. That would include legalizing beastality and CP content too which I don't think anybody wants.
 
Well good thing Elon is already on that and X is now censoring more than Twitter did prior.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
According to Hillary Clinton there must be a complete censorship, The social media companies must censor people's content or else according to Hillary.
If Social Media companies fail censor people's content.

They will lose total control.
Seems like Hillary is in for complete censorship of certain opinions or topics on speech.
On this i disagree.

She wants to repeal section 230? Only a true piece of shit would ever even consider something like that.

 
filthybliss said:
That is a dramatic interpretation of what she said from the clip attached.....I mean nobody is for complete deregulation of freedom of speech on social media. That would include legalizing beastality and CP content too which I don't think anybody wants.
That wasn't what she referring to..

Your the one that brought that up.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
That wasn't what she referring to..

Your the one that brought that up.
She didn't specify so I am just giving you examples of the type of content that complete deregulation of social media could lead to enabling.
 
